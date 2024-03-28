Trending
U.S. News
March 28, 2024 / 8:00 PM

Make-A-Wish seeks 1M new 'wish-makers' to help ill children

By Ehren Wynder
Leslie Motter, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America, and WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes pose for a photo at WishMakers Wanted campaign launch on Thursday in New York City. The campaign is seeking one million wish-makers, including donors, volunteers, corporate partners and influencers, to help further the organization's mission. Photo courtesy of Make-A-Wish
March 28 (UPI) -- The Make-A-Wish Foundation on Thursday announced a campaign to recruit one million new wish-makers.

Past wish-makers WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes and the Impractical Jokers joined Make-A-Wish beneficiaries, families and supporters at private event in New York City to announce the "WishMakers Wanted," campaign according to a press release.

As part of the campaign, Make-A-Wish is searching for one million donors, volunteers, corporate partners and influencers who can help further the mission of the organization.

"Wishes are an essential part of a child's medical treatment, and they wouldn't be possible without the dedication and generosity of 'wishmakers' who continually make life better for children with critical illnesses," said Leslie Motter, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish. "When a wish is granted, it changes everyone involved, and we are eager for our 'wishmakers' to experience and feel first-hand the power and hope that come with a wish."

The campaign launch coincides with April being World Wish Month, during which multiple Make-A-Wish chapters throughout the United States and supporters worldwide will encourage people to help grant more wishes.

Corporate partners, such as the WWE, American Airlines, Disney, Chase, GameStop and more, will be active in stores and online, encouraging customers to support the campaign.

Celebrity influencers, meanwhile, will be active on social media sharing reasons why they support Make-A-Wish.

World Wish Month ends on World Wish Day, April 29, which pays homage to the original group of wish-makers in 1980 in Phoenix who granted 7-year-old Chris Greicius' wish to be a police officer while he was battling leukemia.

A year later, Frank "Bopsy" Salazar would be the first official Make-A-Wish kid. The Phoenix Fire Department granted his wish to become a member of the Engine 9 crew.

