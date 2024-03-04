Trending
Advertisement
NFL
March 4, 2024 / 7:46 PM

Eagles center Jason Kelce announces retirement after 13 stellar seasons

By Don Jacobson
Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce exits the field after the Eagles defeated the Buffalo Bills at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on November 26. The likely future Hall of Famer announced his retirement Monday. File Photo by Laurence Kesterson/UPI
Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce exits the field after the Eagles defeated the Buffalo Bills at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on November 26. The likely future Hall of Famer announced his retirement Monday. File Photo by Laurence Kesterson/UPI | License Photo

March 4 (UPI) -- Likely future Hall of Fame center Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles announced his retirement from the NFL on Monday after 13 stellar seasons as one of the team's greatest offensive linemen.

Kelce, an unheralded sixth-round draft choice in 2011, played his entire career with the Eagles en route to landing seven Pro Bowl appearances, six first-team All-Pro honors and a Super Bowl ring for the Eagles' 2018 victory over New England.

Advertisement

He is just the fifth center in NFL history with at least six All-Pro selections.

During a 40-minute news conference announcing the end of his playing career, Kelce broke down in tears as he recounted what playing in the NFL meant to him and how he motivated himself to overcome the odds against him making it in the league.

Related

"I have been the underdog my entire career and -- I mean this when I say it -- I wish I still was," he said. "Few things gave me more joy than proving someone wrong. My mother used to tell people and still says to this day, 'If you want Jason to do something, all you have to do is tell him he can't,' and that was true in more ways than I care to admit.

Advertisement

"I relish doubters -- they fuel the fire within," he said. "I suspect that comes from an upbringing where my parents would tell me, 'Jason, you can do, you can be anything you put your mind to it and work hard to achieve it.'"

Speculation about his impending retirement came into the open following Philadelphia's 32-9 playoff thrashing at the hands of Tampa Bay Buccaneers in January, but Kelce didn't make it official until Monday.

Among those he paid tribute to were his parents and his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who is fresh off a Super Bowl victory over the San Francisco 49ers and the recipient of tremendous notoriety for his romantic relationship with pop music megastar Taylor Swift.

"There is no chance I would be here without the bond Travis and I share," he said. "It made me stronger, tougher, smarter and taught me the values of cooperation, loyalty, patience and understanding.

"It's only too poetic I found my career being fulfilled in the City of Brotherly Love. I knew that relationship all too well."

Eagles chairman and CEO Jeffrey Luria issued a statement praising Kelce as "an incredible football player; a future Hall of Famer who would have been successful anywhere. But has there ever been a more perfect marriage between a player, a city, and a team?"

Advertisement

NFL playoffs: Tampa Bay Buccaneers dominate Philadelphia Eagles

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield looks to pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of a wild card playoff game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay on January 15, 2024. Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Worthy, Turner, Fiske, Mitchell among stars of NFL combine
NFL // 4 hours ago
Worthy, Turner, Fiske, Mitchell among stars of NFL combine
March 4 (UPI) -- Xavier Worthy attracted major attention from fans and scouts with his record 4.21-second 40-yard dash at the 2024 NFL scouting combine, and several other prospects most likely improved their draft stock in Indianapolis.
Buccaneers, wide receiver Mike Evans agree to 2-year extension
NFL // 9 hours ago
Buccaneers, wide receiver Mike Evans agree to 2-year extension
March 4 (UPI) -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers agreed to terms with Mike Evans on a two-year extension, keeping the veteran wide receiver under contract with the NFC South franchise, a league source told UPI on Monday.
ESPN, NFL mourn longtime reporter Chris Mortensen
NFL // 12 hours ago
ESPN, NFL mourn longtime reporter Chris Mortensen
March 4 (UPI) -- Personalities from throughout the NFL and sports media continue to mourn longtime ESPN reporter Chris Mortensen, who died at 72 years old.
Nabers, Odunze state cases to be draft's top wide receiver; Harrison skips interview
NFL // 3 days ago
Nabers, Odunze state cases to be draft's top wide receiver; Harrison skips interview
INDIANAPOLIS, March 1 (UPI) -- Rome Odunze and Malik Nabers were among the top wide receiver prospects to speak Friday at the NFL scouting combine. The prospects explained why they should be the first wide receiver drafted.
Philadelphia Eagles to cut All-Pro safety Kevin Byard
NFL // 3 days ago
Philadelphia Eagles to cut All-Pro safety Kevin Byard
March 1 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles will release All-Pro safety Kevin Byard, a league source told UPI on Friday.
Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry, a top draft prospect, has foot fracture
NFL // 3 days ago
Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry, a top draft prospect, has foot fracture
INDIANAPOLIS, March 1 (UPI) -- Former Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry, a projected first round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, was diagnosed with a fracture in his foot during a medical exam at the scouting combine in Indianapolis.
Top QB prospect Caleb Williams aims to 'rewrite history,' mimic Michael Jordan
NFL // 3 days ago
Top QB prospect Caleb Williams aims to 'rewrite history,' mimic Michael Jordan
INDIANAPOLIS, March 1 (UPI) -- Caleb Williams has no doubts about being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The former USC quarterback also says he plans to rewrite history and set a Michael Jordan-level standard wherever he lands.
Vikings to save $3.3M by cutting RB Alexander Mattison
NFL // 3 days ago
Vikings to save $3.3M by cutting RB Alexander Mattison
March 1 (UPI) -- The Minnesota Vikings will save more than $3 million in salary cap space by cutting running back Alexander Mattison.
Tight end Brock Bowers hopes for Georgia-like high use in NFL
NFL // 4 days ago
Tight end Brock Bowers hopes for Georgia-like high use in NFL
INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 29 (UPI) -- Tight end Brock Bowers, who led Georgia in catches and yards in each of his three seasons, hopes he is used similarly by the team that picks him in the 2024 NFL Draft, he said Thursday at the NFL scouting combine.
Engineers of NFL winning teams fueled by reading books full of ideas
NFL // 4 days ago
Engineers of NFL winning teams fueled by reading books full of ideas
INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 29 (UPI) -- NFL team builders don't just stick to game film when engineering winners. Many say they rely on books written by coaching legends, business experts, philosophers and even military strategists.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

ESPN, NFL mourn longtime reporter Chris Mortensen
ESPN, NFL mourn longtime reporter Chris Mortensen
Warriors to 'flush it down the toilet' after blowout loss to Celtics
Warriors to 'flush it down the toilet' after blowout loss to Celtics
Alone at the top: Caitlin Clark sets NCAA all time points record
Alone at the top: Caitlin Clark sets NCAA all time points record
NCAA proposes helmet communications, 2-minute warnings for football
NCAA proposes helmet communications, 2-minute warnings for football
LeBron James tops 40,000 points
LeBron James tops 40,000 points
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement