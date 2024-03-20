Search for Riley Strain turns to dam, 42 miles downstream from Nashville

University of Missouri student Riley Strain has been missing since March 8 while on a fraternity trip in Nashville. Strain was last seen near the city's Cumberland River. On Wednesday, crews searched a dam, 42 miles downstream, which turned up no new information, according to the Cheatham County Sheriff's Office. Photo courtesy of Metro Nashville Police Department

March 20 (UPI) -- The search for missing college student Riley Strain took investigators Wednesday to a river dam located 42 miles downstream from Nashville, after Strain was reported missing nearly two weeks ago. Officials said their search of Cheatham Dam in Ashland City turned up no new information connected to the missing 22-year-old University of Missouri student. The Cheatham County Sheriff's Office said deputies also searched the Cumberland River from the county line to the dam. Advertisement

Strain was last seen near the river, which runs through Nashville. The dam, which is operated by the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers, was opened and closed several times Wednesday, but the search turned up nothing.

Strain has been missing since March 8, shortly after he was kicked out of Luke Bryan's 32 Bridge Food + Drink restaurant and bar. He was visiting Nashville on a trip with his Delta Chi fraternity brothers.

Several images of Strain were spotted on surveillance footage, but there has been no sighting of the student and no cellphone use since 10 p.m. that night. His bank card was later found along the embankment of the Cumberland River.

Advertisement

Despite social media tips and speculation of foul play, Nashville investigators said Tuesday there is no evidence that Strain was being followed or chased the night he disappeared.

Metro Nashville police Sgt. Robert Nielsen said the police department has been flooded with tips about possible scenarios, but none have turned up any leads.

The Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission is conducting its own investigation into whether Strain was over-served alcohol. Luke's 32 Bridge claims Strain was served one drink and two waters before he was escorted out.

On Tuesday, TABC said its investigation is continuing.

"The TABC is continuing to investigate whether any violation of state alcohol law occurred regarding Riley Strain on March 8, 2024. The TABC has worked with local law enforcement to determine where he was served alcohol that night. All licensed establishments questioned have been cooperative. The final report will be made public once the investigation has been closed."

Riley's parents also spoke to reporters Tuesday to express their appreciation to the Nashville community as they continue to search for Strain.

"We appreciate the outpouring of support," Strain's family said. "Our goal is still to bring Riley home. We feel that it is still a very viable goal."

Advertisement