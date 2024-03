1 of 2 | The Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission said Thursday it's looking into whether missing Nashville college student Riley Strain was over-served before disappearing Friday night. Photo courtesy of Nashville Metropolitan Police Department

March 14 (UPI) -- The Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission said Thursday it's looking to whether missing Nashville college student Riley Strain was over-served before disappearing Friday night. The commission said in a statement, "State law prohibits serving alcoholic beverages to someone who is visibly intoxicated. A violation is a class A misdemeanor. The TABC has opened an investigation into this matter to see if any violations have occurred."

TC Restaurant, owner of the Bryan Luke's 32 Bridge bar, said on Instagram it is working with Nashville police to provide security camera footage as the search for Strain continues.

Luke Bryan said on Instagram, "Y'all, this is scary. Praying for his safe return."

Strain was kicked out of the bar along with members of the Delta Chi fraternity Friday night.

Riley was spotted by people in a homeless camp, according to Strain family friend Chris Dingman, who told WSMV camera footage from the camps captured Strain in the area before his phone stopped pinging.

"I was talking to family members currently in downtown Nashville searching, and we have found another homeless person that had acknowledged that Riley had been in that area," Dingman said. "This now makes two people that has done confirmation. These are areas that the camera had stops. We don't have any footage. Basically, the areas where his phone quit pinging. We now do have visual confirmation from two homeless camps that Riley was in that area."

The 22-year-old University of Missouri student was in Nashville for a Delta Chi fraternity event when he went missing in Nashville's Broadway area after a night out at bars.