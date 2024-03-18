Trending
March 18, 2024 / 10:23 PM

New video shows missing student Riley Strain speaking to Nashville officer on night he vanished

By Sheri Walsh
Newly released video of University of Missouri college student Riley Strain on the night he vanished, more than a week ago, shows the 22-year-old telling a Nashville police officer, "I'm good. How are you?" Strain's bank card was found under some trash along Cumberland River on Sunday. Photo courtesy of Metropolitan Nashville Police Department
March 18 (UPI) -- Newly released video shows University of Missouri college student Riley Strain speaking to a Nashville officer the night he vanished, more than a week ago, as police try to determine how his bank card ended up along the Cumberland River.

Police released the video Monday showing Strain, 22, speaking briefly to an officer near the river, as he walked by.

"Hi," Strain can be heard saying, before the officer replies, "How are you doing, Sir?"

"I'm good. How are you?" Strain replies to which the officer responds, "Good."

"Shown was Riley's brief exchange of greetings with officer Reginald Young on Gay St., south of the Woodland St. Bridge, on the night of March 8," Metro Nashville police wrote in a post on X.

"Riley did not appear distressed. Officer Young was there on a vehicle burglary call and remained on that portion of Gay St. for 45 minutes."

On Sunday, Strain's bank card was discovered "on the embankment between Gay St. and the Cumberland River," the Metro Nashville Police Department wrote in a post on X.

Two women, searching the area for clues about Strain's disappearance, said they found the bank card under some trash before alerting police.

"I don't really know how we found it," Ann Clemdening told WSMV-TV. "I would love to say just dumb luck divine intervention -- it was just sitting there."

"Something needed to be found. We found something. I don't know if that's something enough," Brandy Baenen added.

A body was found in the Cumberland River on Sunday, but it did not match Strain's description, according to the Nashville Fire Department.

Strain was kicked out of Luke Bryan's 32 Bridge Food + Drink restaurant and bar the night he disappeared.

While the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission is looking into whether Strain was overserved, police are looking into reports that Strain had been served at two other bars earlier in the evening, according to his stepfather Christopher Whiteid, who told NBC News he spoke to Strain earlier that night.

"During Riley's visit to Luke's 32 Bridge, our records show he purchased and was served one alcoholic drink and two waters," TC Restaurant Group, which manages Bryan's bar, said in a statement.

"At 9:35 p.m., our security team made a decision based on our conduct standards to escort him from the venue through our Broadway exit at the front of our building. He was followed down the stairs with one member of his party. The individual with Riley did not exit and returned upstairs," the statement said.

While there is surveillance footage of Strain stumbling and falling, at one point, before his interaction with the police officer, there is no security footage of him and no cellphone activity after 10 p.m., according to police.

Whiteid recently told People Magazine that it has been "pure hell," as they wait to receive information.

Whiteid said Strain had traveled to Nashville with his Delta Chi fraternity brothers for their annual formal.

"We're looking for you. We are not leaving until we have you. We're going to be with you at graduation ... and everything's going to be fine," Whiteid said.

"We're going to get you. We know you're out there."

