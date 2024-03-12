Trending
March 12, 2024 / 9:03 PM

Family of missing University of Missouri student seeks clues to his disappearance

By Chris Benson

March 12 (UPI) -- A 22-year-old University of Missouri student went missing sometime Friday in Tennessee and his family is seeking answers, according to law enforcement officials.

Riley Strain was in Nashville, Tenn., for a Delta Chi fraternity event and was seen last Friday night by friends after a night out at bars in the Broadway area of Nashville.

Strain's friends who had been with him earlier found his room key outside the Tempo Hotel roughly a half mile from the bar where he was last spotted, and after calling his phone -- which was off -- they check his Snapchat locations to no avail before calling his parents and then alerting authorities.

Video surveillance footage released Tuesday by police show Strain -- who is 6 foot and 5 inches tall with light brown hair and blue eyes -- crossing First Avenue North to Gay Street on Friday night at 9:47 p.m. local time.

Strain -- a college senior seeking a degree in business and interdisciplinary studies -- was separated from his friends after being asked to leave a local bar and restaurant, his family told news media in Nashville.

