Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 11, 2024 / 3:13 PM

HUD Secretary Fudge to step down this month, retire to Ohio as 'private citizen'

By Chris Benson
U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge (pictured in March 2023) is the second Black woman to lead the federal department. On Monday, she told reporters that she plans to retire and return home to Ohio. Pool File Photo by Samuel Corum/UPI
1 of 3 | U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge (pictured in March 2023) is the second Black woman to lead the federal department. On Monday, she told reporters that she plans to retire and return home to Ohio. Pool File Photo by Samuel Corum/UPI | License Photo

March 11 (UPI) -- U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge said Monday that she plans to officially step down from her Cabinet job March 22.

Fudge, the second Black woman to lead the federal department, told USA Today that she plans to return home to Ohio in order to retire.

Advertisement

"Don't look for me to ever be on another ballot or another appointee or anything like that,'' she told them. "I really do look forward to being a private citizen."

Fudge, 71, was confirmed in March 2021 as HUD's secretary and sworn in to her new job by Vice President Kamala Harris during a virtual ceremony required by pandemic restrictions. Her resignation announcement arrives days after President Joe Biden's wide-ranging state of the union speech to both houses of Congress.

Related

In a statement, the White House said over the last three years, Fudge had been "a strong voice for expanding efforts to build generational wealth through homeownership and lowering costs and promoting fairness for America's renters."

The Biden administration noted how under Fudge, "we've proposed the largest investment in affordable housing in U.S. history," adding that the federal government has "taken steps to aggressively combat racial discrimination in housing by ensuring home appraisals are more fair and by strengthening programs to redress the negative impacts of redlining."

Advertisement

U.S. Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., said he advocated for Fudge to lead HUD despite the fact she had wanted to run the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Fudge -- a former Ohio congresswoman and mayor -- was called a "dear friend" by Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, who thanked Fudge for her years in public service.

Brown said on X that Fudge "fought to lower housing costs for Americans in every corner of our country," adding how she "has been making Ohio proud for decades."

The National Low Income Housing Coalition praised Fudge and her accomplishments in a Monday statement, saying how HUD's outgoing secretary has "consistently and rightfully" stated how "housing is a human right, and her actions at HUD have utilized all administrative levers to make it so."

"Her signature initiatives at HUD have been addressing homelessness, engaging with and supporting tenant leaders, and reducing the racial wealth gap in homeownership," NLIHC President and CEO Diane Yentel said. "On each initiative, she has left an indelible mark, moving our nation closer to achieving housing justice."

Fudge is set to be replaced by HUD Deputy Secretary Adrianne Todman, the former CEO of National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials who was confirmed to her deputy role June 2021, three months after Fudge.

Advertisement

The White House said Biden plans to nominate a replacement for Fudge but it remains unclear if the president will nominate Todman to permanently replace Fudge at HUD.

Latest Headlines

Citing presidential immunity, Trump seeks delay in start of N.Y. hush money trial
U.S. News // 10 minutes ago
Citing presidential immunity, Trump seeks delay in start of N.Y. hush money trial
March 11 (UPI) -- Attorneys for former President Donald Trump on Monday sought to delay the start of his upcoming criminal trial on charges of illegally covering up hush money payments to an adult film actress.
Biden's $7.3 trillion budget: more spending on border, tax increases for corporations
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden's $7.3 trillion budget: more spending on border, tax increases for corporations
March 11 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Monday unveiled a $7.3 trillion budget proposal featuring significantly beefed-up spending for security at the U.S.-Mexico border, as well as higher taxes aimed at profitable corporations.
Customs: Seizure of $11M fake designer watches shows bigger e-commerce problem
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Customs: Seizure of $11M fake designer watches shows bigger e-commerce problem
March 11 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection said on Monday it seized counterfeit designer watches at the Port of Louisville with retail value of more than $11.7 million.
Sperm whale beached off coast of Florida confirmed dead
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Sperm whale beached off coast of Florida confirmed dead
March 11 (UPI) -- The sperm whale beached off the coast of Venice Beach, Fla. has died, according to state officials.
Reddit to launch IPO, aims to raise over $700M in new capital
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Reddit to launch IPO, aims to raise over $700M in new capital
March 11 (UPI) -- Reddit on Monday released filing paperwork that outlined the details of its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange.
U.S. airlifts non-essential personnel from Haiti embassy amid gang violence
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
U.S. airlifts non-essential personnel from Haiti embassy amid gang violence
March 11 (UPI) -- The United States started evacuating its embassy in Haiti's capital over the weekend in the face of deteriorating conditions there while Caribbean leaders were set to gather in Jamaica on Monday to find a response.
Google Doodle celebrates flat white coffee
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Google Doodle celebrates flat white coffee
March 11 (UPI) -- Monday's Google Doodle celebrates the hot frothy beverage known as flat white coffee.
Four adults, one child killed in private plane crash in Virginia
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Four adults, one child killed in private plane crash in Virginia
March 11 (UPI) -- Four adults and a child died in a private plane crash in Virginia, State Police said.
Backcountry skier dies in New Hampshire fall
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Backcountry skier dies in New Hampshire fall
March 10 (UPI) -- A skier has died after falling nearly 600 feet down a ravine on Mount Washington in New Hampshire over the weekend, officials said Sunday.
National Guard Chopper crash victims identified
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
National Guard Chopper crash victims identified
March 10 (UPI) -- Authorities released the identities Sunday of two National Guard members and a U.S. Border Patrol agent killed in a helicopter crash near the U.S.-Mexico border last week.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Some Republicans are voicing anger over election of Lara Trump to RNC
Some Republicans are voicing anger over election of Lara Trump to RNC
Philadelphia man given 7 life terms in Delaware murders
Philadelphia man given 7 life terms in Delaware murders
Google Doodle celebrates flat white coffee
Google Doodle celebrates flat white coffee
50 hurt on LATAM flight due to 'technical problem' with Boeing plane
50 hurt on LATAM flight due to 'technical problem' with Boeing plane
National Guard Chopper crash victims identified
National Guard Chopper crash victims identified
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement