Sen. Mitch McConnell endorses Donald Trump for president in 2024

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Wednesday endorsed Donald Trump for president. His endorsement came despite saying Trump was practically and morally responsible for the Jan. 6, 2021 violent attack on the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

March 6 (UPI) -- Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell Wednesday endorsed Donald Trump for president. McConnell, R-Ky., said his support of Trump as the Republican nominee "should come as no surprise" in the announcement that came on the heels of Nikki Haley suspending her campaign.

"It is abundantly clear that former President Trump has earned the requisite support of Republican voters to be our nominee for president of the United States," he said.

McConnell went on to note that he and Trump worked together to accomplish "great things" during his previous term as president including installing three conservative justices on the Supreme Court, altering the federal judiciary and implementing tax reform.

"I look forward to the opportunity of switching from playing defense against the terrible policies the Biden administration has pursued to a sustained offense geared toward making a real difference in improving the lives of the American people," McConnell said.

The endorsement comes after McConnell, 82, last week announced he will step down as Republican leader in November after 17 years.

McConnell held off on his endorsement, while his counterpart in the lower chamber, House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said in November that he was "all in on Trump" while endorsing him for president.

McConnell and Trump have clashed on policy issues, including aid to Ukraine and despite joining 42 other senators in voting to acquit Trump in his impeachment trial over his actions related to the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the U.S. Capitol, McConnell said he bore some responsibility.

"There's no question, none, that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day. No question about it. The people who stormed this building believed they were acting on the wishes and instructions of their president.," he said at the time.

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, another holdout for endorsing Trump also offered her support on X Wednesday.

"We must beat Joe Biden and get this country back on track. Donald Trump has my support," she wrote.

Haley on Wednesday conceded that Trump would "in all likelihood" be the Republican nominee for president and encouraged him to "earn the support" of Republicans and independent voters who supported her campaign.

She had previously garnered endorsements from Sens. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, and Susan Collins, R-Maine.