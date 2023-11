1 of 2 | House Speaker Mike Johnson has endorsed Donald Trump for president in 2024, saying Tuesday that he is “all in.” Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 14 (UPI) -- House Speaker Mike Johnson has endorsed Donald Trump for president in 2024, saying Tuesday that he is "all in." In an interview on CNBC, the Louisiana Republican said he expects Trump to be the GOP nominee to challenge Democratic President Joe Biden in 2024. Advertisement

"I have endorsed him wholeheartedly," Johnson said.

The speaker said he was one of Trump's closest allies in Congress during his term as president. Johnson played a key role in Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, leading 100 House Republicans in a Supreme Court brief claiming there were "irregularities."

The House speaker has not always thrown his support behind Trump. In 2015, Johnson warned about a Trump presidency, saying he could be dangerous and was unfit to serve.

"The thing about Donald Trump is that he lacks the character and the moral center we desperately need again in the White House," Johnson said then.

Trump supported Johnson when he became the Republican candidate for speaker, posting on social media that House Republicans should "go with" him. Trump was also outspoken against Minnesota Rep. Tom Emmer who had won a vote behind closed doors to become the speaker nominee.

Emmer would not bring a vote to the House floor before stepping aside.

Johnson is expected to bring a vote to the floor on Tuesday to avoid a government shutdown.

