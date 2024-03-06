Trending
U.S. News
March 6, 2024 / 9:17 AM / Updated at 9:42 AM

Nikki Haley expected to suspend campaign for GOP presidential nomination

By Clyde Hughes
Nikki Haley, former ambassador to the United Nations, is expected to suspend her campaign for the GOP nomination for president on Wednesday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Nikki Haley, former ambassador to the United Nations, is expected to suspend her campaign for the GOP nomination for president on Wednesday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

March 6 (UPI) -- Nikki Haley is expected to suspend her campaign for the GOP presidential nomination on Wednesday.

Haley was scheduled to speak to reporters in Charleston, S.C., at 10 a.m. EST, ABC News, CBS News and NBC News reported.

The former South Carolina governor and ambassador to the United Nations was not expected to endorse former President Donald Trump, all three outlets reported, citing unnamed sources.

Haley was instead expected to encourage Trump to "earn the support" of Republicans and independent voters who supported her campaign throughout the primary.

On Sunday, Haley had secured her first primary victory, in the District of Columbia, becoming the first woman to win a Republican primary race for president.

However, Trump made nearly a clean sweep in Super Tuesday primaries, only losing Vermont to Haley.

"They call it 'Super Tuesday' for a reason. This is a big one," Trump said following the victories. "And they tell me, the pundits and otherwise, that there's never been one like this. There's never been one so conclusive."

