March 6, 2024 / 10:33 AM

Democrat Adam Schiff, Republican Steve Garvey to face off for California's Senate seat

By Doug Cunningham
Rep. Adam Schiff, R-Calif., will face Republican Steve Garvey in California's U.S. Senate race in November.
Rep. Adam Schiff, R-Calif., will face Republican Steve Garvey in California's U.S. Senate race in November.

March 6 (UPI) -- Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Republican Steve Garvey will face each other in California's November Senate race as they seek to fill late Sen. Diane Feinstein's seat.

Schiff and Garvey beat out progressive Democrats Katie Porter and Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif., setting up a face-off in the general election as under California's primary election system, the two candidates with the most votes advance to the general election regardless of party affiliation.

As of Wednesday morning, Garvey led the field with 34.6% of the vote, while Schiff garnered 30.8%, nearly doubling Porter's 16% share. Lee was last among the four with 9.3%.

The result means California will not be represented by a woman in the U.S. Senate for the first time in 30 years and either candidate will be the first White male U.S. senator representing California in 32 years.

Garvey hailed his performance as a "California comeback" in a rally speech Tuesday night.

"What you're all feeling tonight is what it's like to hit a walk-off home run," said Garvey, a political newcomer who played for Major League Baseball's Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres.

Schiff's post-election speech to supporters was interrupted by Israel-Gaza protesters who oppose the Biden administration's handling of the war.

Lee failed to attract significant backing in the primary even though she made the war in Gaza an important part of her campaign agenda, calling for a permanent ceasefire.

Porter told her supporters that they faced "an onslaught of billionaires who spent millions peddling lies, and our opponent spending more to boost the Republican than promoting his own campaign."

