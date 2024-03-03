Advertisement
U.S. News
March 3, 2024 / 5:07 PM

Biden support slides in latest poll

By Mark Moran
United States President Joe Biden in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC, on Friday, March 1, 2024. Biden has slipped in recent polling. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI
United States President Joe Biden in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC, on Friday, March 1, 2024. Biden has slipped in recent polling. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

March 3 (UPI) -- Results of a new poll show President Joe Biden trails Donald Trump in several key areas just as the campaign for the 2024 election heats up.

The poll, by The New York Times and Siena College, shows that only a quarter of the nation's voters think the country is moving in the right direction. More than twice as many say Biden's policies have personally hurt them as opposed to helping them, and a majority think the economy is in poor condition.

Biden's disapproval rating has jumped to 47%, the highest of his presidency, according to the Times/Siena poll. He is scoring weakly in terms of consolidating his Democratic base, including among women, Black and Latino voters.

Eighty-three percent of respondents who voted for Biden in 2020 say they intended to do so again, in contrast to 97% of Trump supporters who say they intend to support him again this year. And 10% of Biden's supporters now say they intend to support Trump.

On key issues, 78% of respondents describe the issues at the southern border as an emergency or a major problem, including 66% of Democrats. And while 82% blame the situation on Congressional inaction, 51% in Biden's own party blame him for not enforcing laws already on the books

Overall, 81% blame Congress for what is happening at the border and 72% blame Biden.

A just-released Quinnipiac poll shows Biden still maintains a slight edge with voters over Trump with 49% of registered voters supporting Biden and 45 percent supporting Trump, down slightly from Quinnipiac University's January 31 poll when Biden had 50% support and Trump had 44% support.

The poll results come as Biden is scheduled to deliver his State of the Union address Thursday night.

