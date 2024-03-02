Wis. Supreme Court won't hear Dems' challenge to Congressional maps

1 of 3 | The Wisconsin Supreme Court has opted not to hear arguments over a lawsuit filed by Democrats seeking to redraw the Dairy State’s congressional maps. Photo courtesy of Wisconsin Supreme Court

March 2 (UPI) -- The Wisconsin Supreme Court has opted not to hear arguments over a lawsuit filed by Democrats seeking to redraw the Dairy State's congressional maps. The Friday decision by the justices on the liberal-majority court means Wisconsin's existing district maps will remain in place through the Nov. 5 election.

The unsuccessful challenge to the state's congressional maps came after the high court had handed Democrats a victory in a separate but similar case involving state legislative district maps.

In December, the court struck down those maps, drawn up the state's Republican majority, ruling they violate the constitutional requirement for "contiguous territory."

Following that ruling, the court ordered new legislative maps be drawn. The Wisconsin Legislature later passed new maps drawn by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who signed the new maps into law Feb. 19.

Republican lawmakers viewed Friday's decision on the congressional maps as a victory, worrying a loss could have also resulted in the state's Supreme Court ordering that the district maps be redrawn again, and even more unfavorably to the GOP.

The Elias Law Group filed the congressional challenge on behalf of Democratic voters.

"I signed fair maps for Wisconsin last week to end a decade of us living under some of the most gerrymandered legislative maps in America, so I'm disappointed by the Wisconsin Supreme Court's decision not to review our congressional maps to make sure those are fair, too," Evers said in a statement posted on X following the court's decision.

"Our work to secure fair maps at every level in Wisconsin and for our future must continue-our fight isn't finished. We need a fair, independent, nonpartisan redistricting process to secure fair maps in Wisconsin. And I promise you this: I won't stop fighting until we do."

Wisconsin is a key battleground state in the upcoming election. President Joe Biden edged former President Donald Trump in the 2020 election by slightly more than 20,000 votes.