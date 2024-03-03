Advertisement
TV
March 3, 2024 / 11:47 AM / Updated at 11:56 AM

'SNL' mocks defenders of U.S. President Joe Biden's age and acuity

By Karen Butler
Heidi Gardner as Dana Bash and Michael Longfellow as California Gov. Gavin Newsom on "Saturday Night Live." Photo by Will Heath/NBC
1 of 5 | Heidi Gardner as Dana Bash and Michael Longfellow as California Gov. Gavin Newsom on "Saturday Night Live." Photo by Will Heath/NBC

March 3 (UPI) -- This weekend's edition of Saturday Night Live opened with a comedy sketch mocking defenders of U.S. President Joe Biden's age, energy and acuity.

The 5-minute segment showed CNN anchor Dana Bash (played by Heidi Gardner) interviewing California Gov. Gavin Newsom (Michael Longfellow) about polls that suggest many Americans don't think that Democrat Biden, 81, is sharp enough to lead the country for another four years if he wins re-election in November against presumptive Republican candidate and former president, Donald Trump, 77.

Advertisement

The sketch also includes on-camera remarks from White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre (played by Ego Nwodim), Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas (Marcello Hernández) and pro basketball player Draymond Green (Devon Walker), who all profess that Biden is an articulate dynamo "behind closed doors."

Newsom implored voters to look at Biden's record, not his often confusing performances during speeches and press conferences.

"He's created more jobs than any other president in history. Inflation is down. The Shamrock Shake is back [at McDonald's] and Beyonce has gone country. Thank you, Joe!" Newsom said, adding he finds Biden to be "lightning quick" in their private meetings.

Advertisement

Jean-Pierre described Biden as "the most vigorous man I've ever known," citing as proof his "whirlwind" daily schedule, which includes leading a SoulCycle class, playing speed chess in the park, meeting with the join chiefs of staff whom he challenges to a push-up contest, and lunch where he eats five whole chickens and a raw potato.

The press secretary went on to say voters should only question Biden's age if they're "scared of wisdom."

Mayorkas said he was exhausted trying to keep up with Biden as they recently visited Texas to discuss how to address the staggering flow of asylum seekers entering through the southern border of the United States.

"He wiped me out," Mayorkas said, adding Biden went into "beast mode."

"He parkoured to the top of the border wall. He front-flipped into the Rio Grande and came back up with a fish in his mouth. But you didn't report that because it doesn't fit your little narrative."

Bash then countered, "With all due respect, it doesn't fit reality."

Green then said he could see Biden "had that dog in him" when they recently spent time together.

"He is strong! Joe's got that grandpa monkey strength," Green said.

Advertisement

This week in Washington

President Joe Biden (R) and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni of Italy meet in the Oval Office at the White House on Friday. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Dar Salim lands role in 'Terminal List' prequel
TV // 1 day ago
Dar Salim lands role in 'Terminal List' prequel
March 2 (UPI) -- "Covenant" actor Dar Salim is set to star in Prime Video's "The Terminal List" prequel.
Emily Ratajkowski, Rita Wilson, Stephen Fry join cast of Lena Dunham's 'Too Much'
TV // 1 day ago
Emily Ratajkowski, Rita Wilson, Stephen Fry join cast of Lena Dunham's 'Too Much'
March 2 (UPI) -- Emily Ratajkowski, Rita Wilson and Stephen Fry have joined the cast of writer-director Lena Dunham's upcoming Netflix series, Too Much.
'The Abandons': Netflix casts 6 in Kurt Sutter western series
TV // 2 days ago
'The Abandons': Netflix casts 6 in Kurt Sutter western series
March 1 (UPI) -- Nick Robinson, Dana Silvers, Lucas Till, Lamar Johnson, Aisling Franciosi and Natalia del Riego will join Lena Headey and Gillian Anderson in "The Abandons."
'Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars' renewed for Season 2
TV // 2 days ago
'Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars' renewed for Season 2
March 1 (UPI) -- Fox renewed "Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars" for a second season on Friday and announced plans to take the show global.
'The Last of Us' adds Danny Ramirez, 3 others to Season 2
TV // 2 days ago
'The Last of Us' adds Danny Ramirez, 3 others to Season 2
March 1 (UPI) -- Danny Ramirez, Ariela Barer, Tati Gabrielle and Spencer Lord have joined the HBO series "The Last of Us."
'BMF' renewed for Season 4 at Starz
TV // 2 days ago
'BMF' renewed for Season 4 at Starz
March 1 (UPI) -- Starz crime drama "BMF" was renewed for Season 4 ahead of its Season 3 premiere.
'Hacks' gets Season 3 teaser, May premiere date
TV // 2 days ago
'Hacks' gets Season 3 teaser, May premiere date
March 1 (UPI) -- "Hacks," a comedy series starring Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder, will return for a third season on Max in May.
Kate Winslet leaned into absurdist side for 'The Regime'
TV // 2 days ago
Kate Winslet leaned into absurdist side for 'The Regime'
NEW YORK, March 1 (UPI) -- Kate Winslet describes her process for playing a fictional politician in the satire "The Regime," premiering Sunday on Max.
Noel Fielding puts silly spin on 'Dick Turpin' highwayman legend
TV // 2 days ago
Noel Fielding puts silly spin on 'Dick Turpin' highwayman legend
NEW YORK, March 1 (UPI) -- Noel Fielding told UPI he wanted to star in "The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin" because the Apple TV+ series gleefully turns a well-known British tale on its head.
Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood to star in 'Friends in Low Places' docuseries
TV // 3 days ago
Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood to star in 'Friends in Low Places' docuseries
Feb. 29 (UPI) -- Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood will appear in the Prime Video docuseries "Friends in Low Places."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kanye West's 'Vultures 1' tops U.S. album chart for 2nd week
Kanye West's 'Vultures 1' tops U.S. album chart for 2nd week
Famous birthdays for March 3: David Faustino, George Miller
Famous birthdays for March 3: David Faustino, George Miller
Anna Sawai, Cosmo Jarvis looked to parents to portray 'Shogun' characters
Anna Sawai, Cosmo Jarvis looked to parents to portray 'Shogun' characters
Famous birthdays for March 2: Jon Bon Jovi, Luke Combs
Famous birthdays for March 2: Jon Bon Jovi, Luke Combs
Cote de Pablo, Michael Weatherly to return for 'NCIS' spinoff
Cote de Pablo, Michael Weatherly to return for 'NCIS' spinoff
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement