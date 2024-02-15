Travis Kelce, heartbroken Chiefs offer help, prayer to parade shooting victims

1 of 5 | Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce waves to fans after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Football star Travis Kelce says he was "heartbroken" by the shooting near the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade Wednesday that left one woman dead and nearly two dozen others injured. Chiefs players offered help to the victims, which include at least 11 children. Three people were taken into custody after the incident and are being questioned by law enforcement, Kansas City, Mo., Mayor Quinton Lucas said Thursday morning. Advertisement

"I am heartbroken over the tragedy that took place," Kelce wrote on X. "My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected. K.C., you mean the world to me."

Kansas City Police Department Chief Stacey Graves told reporters Wednesday that at least 22 people were wounded from gunshots and one person died in the shooting, which occurred at the end of the Chiefs' celebratory rally downtown.

Children's Mercy chief nursing officer Stephanie Meyer told reporters that the hospital treated 12 patients, including 11 children, aged 6 to 15 years, for wounds All of those patients are expected to make a full recovery, Meyer said.

Wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling was among the Chiefs players to use social media as a way to assist the impacted families. Several other players, including Mecole Hardman, Chris Jones, Patrick Mahomes and Drue Tranquil, wrote messages of support for the victims on their X and Instagram accounts.

"Any chance anyone can help me get in touch with these kids or families? First off I want to make sure they're doing OK," Valdes-Scantling wrote on X. "But would love to help them out any way I can and get them some stuff from the team to help with the recovery."

Officials said the shots were fired on the west side of Union Station. Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a local DJ for KKFI 90.1, was identified as the woman who died in the shooting, according to her family and the radio station.

Im devastated about this news! I'm praying for the families affected— Chris Jones (@StoneColdJones) February 15, 2024

Kansas City Fire Department chief Ross Grundyson said Wednesday that, in addition to the fatality, eight of the 22 victims sustained immediately life-threatening injuries, seven others sustained life-threatening injuries and six sustained minor injuries and were treated at local hospitals.

"My thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by today's incidents -- a huge thank you to the first responders who ran towards the sound of danger," Chiefs guard Trey Smith wrote on X. "You're the ones who should be celebrated today.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said more than 800 police officers were at the scene. The Chiefs said all of their players, coaches and families are safe and accounted for.

Videos, photographs and messages continue to surface on social media. One video showed a group of fans tackling an alleged suspect. Graves said Wednesday that officials were working to determine if the man tackled was one of the three in custody, as part of an active investigation.

Several members of the Chiefs, including Smith, center Austin Reiter, backup quarterback Chris Oladukun and coach Andy Reid were seen consoling attendees of the rally.

"He was kind of hugging me, just like, 'Are you OK, man? Are you OK? Just please breathe,'" Gabe Wallace, who was injured while fleeing the area, said of Reid, according to the Kansas City Star.

"He was being real nice and everything. He left to check on other people, I'm pretty sure."

Dozens of teams and players from around the NFL and in other leagues offered their condolences and support for the victims Wednesday on social media.

"We are deeply saddened by the senseless shooting that occurred today near the end of the rally in Kansas City for the Chiefs," the NFL said. "Our thoughts are with the victims and everyone affected. We are grateful for the quick and thorough response of law enforcement and emergency personnel."

The Kansas City Police Department and FBI are requesting additional video from the incident as part of their investigations.

