Feb. 14, 2024 / 5:09 PM / Updated at 8:35 PM

Shooting kills 1, injures more than 20 near Kansas City Super Bowl parade

By Patrick Hilsman & Sheri Walsh
People survey the scene around Union Station after a shooting following the NFL Super Bowl LVIII Victory Parade for the Kansas City Chiefs in downtown Kansas City, Mo., on Wednesday. Photo by Dave Kaup/EPA-EFE
1 of 3 | People survey the scene around Union Station after a shooting following the NFL Super Bowl LVIII Victory Parade for the Kansas City Chiefs in downtown Kansas City, Mo., on Wednesday. Photo by Dave Kaup/EPA-EFE

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- One person was killed and more than 20 were injured after gunmen opened fire on partygoers near the Chiefs' Super Bowl victory parade in Kansas City on Wednesday, according to police who said three people are in custody.

The Chiefs organization called the shooting a "senseless act of violence" and said they are "truly saddened."

The gunfire broke out at the conclusion of the back-to-back Super Bowls celebration, where an estimated 1 million people had gathered, Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves told reporters during a press briefing.

The shooting was on the west side of Union Station, Graves said, adding that while they are still in the process of gathering information on the number and status of the shooting victims, "we know that one of the victims is deceased."

"Right now, we do not have an exact number of people who were victims of a gunshot wound," Graves added. "We still have parties that are walking into hospitals."

A fire department official said three victims were in critical condition and five were in serious condition.

"We went out today, like everyone in Kansas City, looking to have a celebration. That celebration was marred by a shooting today," Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas told reporters.

"When the shooting started, I like many others ran for safety. I saw a number of agencies including the Kansas City Police Department officers with guns drawn were running towards danger. We thank them for that," Lucas said.

"I'm angry at what happened today. The people who came to this celebration should expect a safe environment," Graves said. According to police, there were 600 Kansas City Missouri Police Department officers at the parade, along with 250 from outside agencies.

"Immediately, officers responded to the area, took two people into custody and administered life-sustaining aid to those victims," Graves said, without giving any additional information on a motive or the suspects.

A third suspect was also taken into custody. Graves said she is looking into reports that some Chiefs fans assisted in one of the suspect's apprehension. Kansas City police have also asked for witnesses to come forward to help in the investigation.

"We are truly saddened by the senseless act of violence that occurred outside of Union Station at the conclusion of today's parade and rally," the Kansas City Chiefs wrote in a statement.

"Our hearts go out to the victims, their families and all of Kansas City."

"At this time, we have confirmed that all of our players, coaches, staff and their families are safe and accounted for," the Chiefs wrote in a post on X.

"We thank the local law enforcement officers and first responders who were on-scene to assist."

