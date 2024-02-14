Trending
Feb. 14, 2024

Chiefs' Travis Kelce calls Super Bowl bump of coach Andy Reid 'unacceptable'

By Alex Butler
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) catches a pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) catches a pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce admitted on his podcast that his bump of Andy Reid, which nearly knocked over the 65-year-old coach during the Super Bowl, was "unacceptable."

Kelce commented on the run-in Wednesday on "New Heights." The All-Pro showed his frustration by running up and screaming at the coach in the second quarter of the 25-22 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday in Las Vegas.

"It's definitely unacceptable," Kelce said. "I immediately wished I could have taken it back."

Kelce caught the Chiefs' first pass attempt of the game and gained one yard in the first quarter. That was his only target and reception of the first half. He went on to see 10 targets and recorded nine catches for 92 yards in the second half and overtime.

But before that surge, Kelce ripped off his helmet, turned and bumped Reid as he screamed in frustration. Reid, who wasn't expecting the collision, nearly fell over before he regained his balance. Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon then wrapped his arms around Kelce, trying to get him to settle down.

"I can't get that fired up to the point where I'm bumping coach and it's getting him off balance and stuff," Kelce said. "When he stumbled, I was like: 'Aw, [expletive],' in my head."

Reid joked about the run-in during the CBS postgame show, saying that Kelce keeps him "young." He later told reporters that Kelce told him to put him in the game so he could score a touchdown.

Kelce also joked with reporters, saying he was just telling Reid how much he "loves him." He told his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, on Wednesday's podcast that he agreed that he crossed the line with his interaction with the longtime NFL coach.

"I'm a passionate guy," Kelce said. "I love coach Reid. Coach Reid knows how much I love to play for him and how much I love to be a product of his coaching career."

Kelce said he spoke to coach Reid about the incident and the two "chuckled about it."

Kelce also said he will not play for another coach in his NFL career, claiming he would retire if Reid chose to retire after winning his third Super Bowl.

"If he calls it quits this year, I'm right there with him," Kelce said.

Reid said Monday that he has no plans to retire.

"I couldn't be more proud of being his product on the field and I couldn't be more proud of where we've come as a team since I got here in 2013," Kelce said. "I just love playing for the guy.

"Unfortunately, sometimes my passion comes out where it looks like it's negatively, but I'm grateful that he knows it's because I want to win this thing with him more than anything."

Kelce said Reid came up to him after the collision and "didn't have harsh words," but told him "to be better." He said Reid also told him he loved his passion, but reminded the tight end about the amount of cameras filming the Chiefs sideline.

Kelce totaled game-highs with nine catches and 93 yards in the victory. He logged 32 catches for 355 yards and three touchdowns this postseason.

The nine-time Pro Bowl selection and four-time All-Pro totaled 31 catches for 350 yards and two scores in his four Super Bowl appearances.

Kansas City Chiefs win Super Bowl LVIII in overtime

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on February 11, 2024. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

