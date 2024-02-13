Trending
Feb. 13, 2024 / 12:16 AM

Super Bowl LVIII breaks record for most-watched telecast

By Sheri Walsh
Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, where the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 on Sunday, was the most-watched telecast in history, according to the NFL. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, where the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 on Sunday, was the most-watched telecast in history, according to the NFL. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Super Bowl LVIII -- and the Kansas City Chiefs' 25 to 22 overtime win over the San Francisco 49ers -- was the most-watched telecast in history and shattered ratings records for CBS, the National Football League announced Monday.

CBS Sports 'coverage of Sunday's Super Bowl in Las Vegas -- which featured a celebrity crowd that included Taylor Swift and a halftime show by Usher -- delivered 123.4 million average viewers across all platforms, including the CBS Television Network, Paramount+, Nickelodeon, Univision and CBS Sports and NFL digital properties, including NFL+.

Overall audience numbers were up more than 7% over last year's Super Bowl, which had set the previous record with 115.1 million.

More than 200 million viewers watched all or part of Sunday's Super Bowl across all networks, which is the highest unduplicated total audience in history and up more than 10% over last year's Super Bowl.

For CBS, the Super Bowl broke the record for the largest audience ever for a single network, with 120 million viewers. And the NFL's big event set a viewership record for a Spanish-language network, as Univision averaged more than 2.2 million viewers.

Super Bowl LVIII was also the most-streamed Super Bowl in history with record-setting viewership on Paramount+.

While Sunday's Super Bowl numbers are based on Nielsen Fast National data and Adobe Analytics, final viewership tallies will be announced Tuesday.

Kansas City Chiefs win Super Bowl LVIII in overtime

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on February 11, 2024. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

