Super Bowl LVIII breaks record for most-watched telecast

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Super Bowl LVIII -- and the Kansas City Chiefs' 25 to 22 overtime win over the San Francisco 49ers -- was the most-watched telecast in history and shattered ratings records for CBS, the National Football League announced Monday.
CBS Sports 'coverage of Sunday's Super Bowl in Las Vegas -- which featured a celebrity crowd that included Taylor Swift and a halftime show by Usher -- delivered 123.4 million average viewers across all platforms, including the CBS Television Network, Paramount+, Nickelodeon, Univision and CBS Sports and NFL digital properties, including NFL+.