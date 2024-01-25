Trending
U.S. News
Jan. 25, 2024 / 8:00 PM

Overdose suspected after adult film superstar Jesse Jane found dead at 43

By Ehren Wynder

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Adult film actress Jesse Jane was found dead of a suspected overdose Wednesday in her home in Moore, Okla. She was 43.

Oklahoma City's KOCO 5 TV first reported officers found Jane -- real name Cindy Taylor -- and her boyfriend Brett Hasenmueller dead at about 11 a.m. on Wednesday of a suspected overdose.

The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death. Authorities do not suspect foul play.

Jane is regarded as one of the most popular adult film stars of the early 2000s. She began her career in 2002 by signing with Digital Playground Studio, where she'd remain through 2014. She retired from the industry in 2017.

She also saw some success in mainstream entertainment. She made unaccredited appearances in 2003 and 2004 in the TV film Baywatch: Hawaiian Wedding and Starsky and Hutch.

Jane also made appearances on Showtime's 2003 reality series Family Business, in a 2005 episode of HBO's Entourage, and in Oxygen Network's reality series The Bad Girls Club in 2009.

