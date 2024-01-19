Trending
Jan. 19, 2024 / 1:22 PM

Golfer Jack Burke Jr., oldest Masters champion, dies at 100

By Alex Butler

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Jack Burke Jr., the oldest living champion of the Masters Tournament, has died, the United States Golf Association announced Friday. He was 100.

No cause was provided for his death. Burke is survived by his wife, Robin, and daughter Meghan. He died 10 days before his 101st birthday.

"We were saddened this morning to learn of the passing of Texas golf legend and World Golf Hall of Fame member Jack Burke Jr., at the age of 100," the Golf Hall of Fame said in a statement. "He was a Masters champion, a PGA champion, and the founder of Champions Golf Club in Houston."

Burke, a 2000 World Golf Hall of Fame inductee, turned professional in 1941. He served in the Marines from 1942 to 1946, teaching combat skills during World War II while stationed in Miramar in San Diego.

The Fort Worth, Texas, native went on to claim 19 professional victories, including 16 on the PGA Tour. Burke won Masters and PGA Championship titles in 1956 for his lone major crowns. He was the 1956 PGA Tour Player of the Year.

He retired from professional golf at 33, but continued to provide lessons at the Champions Golf Club in Houston.

"There's many great stories involving Jackie, but I'll always appreciate how giving of his time he was to anyone who wanted to learn and work at the game of golf," golfer Phil Mickelson wrote Friday on X. "I lost quite a few dinners to him with his 3-foot circle drill, but it's one of the many things he taught me that I use to this day.

"His lessons will stay with me and the thousands of other golfers he has helped. Condolences to his wife Robin and the entire Burke family. May he rest in peace."

