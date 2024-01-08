Trending
Jan. 8, 2024 / 1:04 PM

Tiger Woods, Nike end partnership after 27 years

By Alex Butler
Tiger Woods signed with Nike in 1996. File Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI
1 of 5 | Tiger Woods signed with Nike in 1996. File Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Tiger Woods and Nike ended their 27-year partnership, they announced Monday. The golf legend signed with the sports brand behemoth in 1996, the year he turned professional.

"Over 27 years ago, I was fortunate to start a partnership with one of the most iconic brands in the world," Woods said in a statement posted on his social media accounts. "The days since have been filled with so many amazing moments and memories, if I started naming them, I could go on forever.

"Phil Knight's passion and vision brought this Nike and Nike golf partnership together and I want to personally thank him, along with the Nike employees and incredible athletes I have had the pleasure of working with along the way."

Woods, 48, said there "will certainly be another chapter." He also said "see you in Los Angeles," a potential reference to the Genesis, an upcoming tournament in Pacific Palisades, Calif. That tournament will be held from Feb. 15 to 18 at Riviera Country Club.

"Tiger, you challenged your competition, stereotypes, conventions, the old school way of thinking," Nike said in a statement. "You challenged the entire institution of golf. You challenged us. And most of all, yourself. And for that challenge we're grateful."

Woods earned 82 PGA Tour victories and 15 major titles as a Nike athlete. He infamously sported red Nike shirts and black pants in the final round for many of those titles.

Woods earned more than $120 million in prize money on the PGA Tour since turning professional.

Tiger Woods

American Tiger Woods drives the ball during the second day of practice at the 136th Open Championship at Carnoustie, Scotland on July 17, 2007. (UPI Photo/Hugo Philpott) | License Photo

