Jan. 18, 2024 / 7:14 PM

Shawn Barber, world champion pole vaulter, dies at 29

By Ehren Wynder

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Canadian world champion pole vaulter Shawn Barber died Wednesday from medical complications. He was 29.

Barber's agency, Doyle Management Group, confirmed his death in a social media post Thursday.

The cause of Barber's death was not disclosed, although he was experiencing health issues.

Barber is the Canadian record holder, with a personal record of six meters that he established at the Pole Vault Summit in 2016.

He won gold at both the World Championships in Beijing and at the Pan-Am Games in 2015. He was a finalist at the 2016 Olympics in Rio De Janeiro but finished in 10th place.

Barber is survived by his mother, Ann; father, George; and brother, David.

