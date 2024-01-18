Shawn Barber, world champion pole vaulter, dies at 29

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Canadian world champion pole vaulter Shawn Barber died Wednesday from medical complications. He was 29.
Barber's agency, Doyle Management Group, confirmed his death in a social media post Thursday.
The cause of Barber's death was not disclosed, although he was experiencing health issues.
Barber is the Canadian record holder, with a personal record of six meters that he established at the Pole Vault Summit in 2016.
He won gold at both the World Championships in Beijing and at the Pan-Am Games in 2015. He was a finalist at the 2016 Olympics in Rio De Janeiro but finished in 10th place.
Barber is survived by his mother, Ann; father, George; and brother, David.
