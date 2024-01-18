Hunter Biden to testify privately in Republican impeachment inquiry next month

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Hunter Biden will testify privately Feb. 28 as part of House Republicans' wide-ranging impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, the House announced Thursday.
"Hunter Biden will appear before our committees for a deposition on February 28, 2024. His deposition will come after several interviews with Biden family members and associates. We look forward to Hunter Biden's testimony," House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., and the House Committee on the Judiciary Chairman Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said in a joint statement announcing the deposition.