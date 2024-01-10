Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 10, 2024 / 12:48 PM

Hunter Biden makes surprise appearance at contempt of Congress hearing

By Clyde Hughes
President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden speaks during a press conference outside the U.S. Capitol on December 13, 2023. Hunter Biden appeared at a House Oversight Committee hearing on Wednesday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden speaks during a press conference outside the U.S. Capitol on December 13, 2023. Hunter Biden appeared at a House Oversight Committee hearing on Wednesday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- House Republicans' effort to pass a resolution to hold Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress got off to a rocky start on Wednesday when he made a surprise appearance at a committee mockup session.

Hunter Biden, appeared on Capitol Hill with attorneys Abbe Lowell and Kevin Morris, as the House Oversight Committee was weighing the resolution to hold him in contempt but left shortly after the hearing began.

Advertisement

The House Judiciary Committee was also holding a hearing on whether he should be held in contempt for holding a press conference outside the Capitol on Dec. 13 instead of complying with a subpoena ordering him to testify privately as part of an impeachment inquiry into his father, President Joe Biden.

In a statement to reporters after leaving the hearing, Lowell asserted that Hunter Biden is "a private citizen" while accusing Republicans of attempting to "use him as a surrogate to attack his father."

Related

"The Republican chairs today, then, are commandeering an unprecedented resolution to hold someone in contempt who has offered to publicly answer all their proper questions," Lowell said. "The question here is, what are they afraid of?"

Advertisement

While Hunter Biden was present for the hearing Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., said that he "should be arrested right here, right now, and go straight to jail."

"You are the epitome of white privilege, coming into the Oversight Committee, spitting in our face, ignoring a Congressional subpoena to be deposed," Mace told Biden. "What are you afraid of? You have no balls to come up in here."

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, R-Ga., who was set to speak as Hunter Biden left the room called him a "coward."

Rep. Jared Moskowitz, D-N.Y., sought a show of hands for the committee to vote on the spot to receive public testimony from Biden, but only Democrats participated.

Hunter Biden replied, "yes" when a reporter asked if he would testify if asked by the House on Wednesday.

House Republicans said that Hunter Biden's testimony is key to their impeachment investigation into his father for enriching himself during his years as vice president through his son's alleged overseas influence peddling.

House Oversight Committee Chair Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., publicly released a resolution on Monday saying that Hunter Biden's "decision to defy the committee's subpoenas and deliver prepared remarks prevents the committee from carrying out its Constitutional oversight function and its impeachment inquiry," and that his "refusal to comply with the committee's subpoena is a criminal act."

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

TSA seized record number of guns at U.S. airports in 2023
U.S. News // 33 minutes ago
TSA seized record number of guns at U.S. airports in 2023
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The Transportation Security Administration said Wednesday it seized more than 6,700 guns at airport security checkpoints nationwide in 2023, a record.
Future of commuting at CES: flying cars, transparent displays, biometric ignition
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Future of commuting at CES: flying cars, transparent displays, biometric ignition
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Transparent video screens bordering on holographic were unveiled at CES on Wednesday, as the technology is set to play a major role in personal and commuter transportation options in the near future.
Vicious winter storm leaves trail of death, destruction in several states
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Vicious winter storm leaves trail of death, destruction in several states
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- A violent winter storm left a trail of destruction in several states as emergency responders surveyed the damage a day after tornadoes and blustering winds swept through parts of the Southeast, leaving three dead.
Education secretary to hold talks on anti-Semitism, Islamophobia at Dartmouth
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Education secretary to hold talks on anti-Semitism, Islamophobia at Dartmouth
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Education Secretary to speak on the rise of anti-Semitism and Islamophobia on college campuses and debt forgiveness during two sessions at Dartmouth College in New Hampshire on Wednesday.
U.S. gas emissions declined 1.9% in 2023, still far off Paris Agreement goals
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. gas emissions declined 1.9% in 2023, still far off Paris Agreement goals
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The United States simultaneously reported shrinking greenhouse gas emissions and a growing economy for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, but may still fall short of global and domestic climate goals.
X: Compromised phone number caused SEC hack that led to false bitcoin post
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
X: Compromised phone number caused SEC hack that led to false bitcoin post
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Social media platform X said that the Security and Exchange Commission's account was compromised due to a third party gaining access to a related phone number.
Parents of Briton killed in Grand Canyon helicopter crash get $100M settlement
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Parents of Briton killed in Grand Canyon helicopter crash get $100M settlement
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The family of a British man killed in a Grand Canyon helicopter crash five years ago are to receive a $100 million compensation payout from Airbus and the operators of the flight.
Virginia police use DNA to tie dead fisherman to three 1980s murders
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Virginia police use DNA to tie dead fisherman to three 1980s murders
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Authorities in Virginia have identified a deceased fisherman as the prime suspect in the deaths of three people who were killed during what has become known as the Colonial Parkway Murders of the 1980s.
White House: Bad weather diverts vice president's plane
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
White House: Bad weather diverts vice president's plane
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Bad weather impacting the Eastern United States on Tuesday night diverted Vice President Kamala Harris' plane to Washington, D.C., the White House said.
Amalija Knavs, mother of former first lady Melania Trump, dies at 78
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Amalija Knavs, mother of former first lady Melania Trump, dies at 78
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Amalija Knavs, the mother of former first lady Melania Trump, has died at the age of 78.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

CENTCOM: Houthi rebels launch 'complex attack' on Red Sea ships
CENTCOM: Houthi rebels launch 'complex attack' on Red Sea ships
Labor Dept. rule restores requirements to classify workers as independent contractors
Labor Dept. rule restores requirements to classify workers as independent contractors
Special counsel: 'Frightening future' if Donald Trump, presidents given unbound immunity
Special counsel: 'Frightening future' if Donald Trump, presidents given unbound immunity
Virginia police use DNA to tie dead fisherman to three 1980s murders
Virginia police use DNA to tie dead fisherman to three 1980s murders
U.S., dozens of allies condemn North Korea-Russia weapons transfer
U.S., dozens of allies condemn North Korea-Russia weapons transfer
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement