House impeachment leaders say they'll issue new subpoenas for Hunter Biden

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chairman of House judiciary committee, says he and oversight committee chairman James Comer will issue new subpoenas to Hunter Biden in the coming months as part of their impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- House Republicans indicated over the weekend they will once again subpoena Hunter Biden after the president's son dropped his opposition to meeting with members of the judiciary and oversight committees in private. Oversight committee chairman James Comer, R-Ky., and judiciary committee chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said in a letter sent to Biden's lawyer on Sunday they will issue new subpoenas in the coming weeks. Advertisement

Hunter Biden has resisted the committees' earlier subpoenas demanding he testify in private amid the Republican majority's ongoing impeachment inquiry into President Biden, prompting the GOP lawmakers draw up a resolution holding him in contempt of Congress.

His attorney, Abbe Lowell, had called demands for a deposition "invalid" because the House did not formally vote to authorize an impeachment inquiry until December. But on Friday, Hunter Biden reversed course.

In a letter to the committees, Lowell said, "Now that there is a duly authorized impeachment inquiry, Mr. Biden will comply for a hearing or deposition. We will accept such a subpoena on Mr. Biden's behalf."

"The Committees welcome Mr. Biden's newfound willingness to testify in a deposition setting under subpoena," Comer and Jordan responded on Sunday. "Although the Committee's subpoenas are lawful and remain legally enforceable, as an accommodation to Mr. Biden and at your request, we are prepared to issue subpoenas compelling Mr. Biden's appearance at a deposition on a new date in the coming weeks."

House Republicans contend Biden's testimony is key to their impeachment investigation into his father for allegedly enriching himself during his years as vice president through his son's alleged overseas influence peddling.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre last week dismissed the impeachment process as "political games" and called for House Republicans to instead focus on passing a budget to keep the government open.

"They're playing political stunts. There are baseless allegations here," she said. "We've been clear about that."