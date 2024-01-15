Advertisement
Jan. 15, 2024 / 12:02 PM

House impeachment leaders say they'll issue new subpoenas for Hunter Biden

By Don Jacobson
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chairman of House judiciary committee, says he and oversight committee chairman James Comer will issue new subpoenas to Hunter Biden in the coming months as part of their impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
1 of 2 | Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chairman of House judiciary committee, says he and oversight committee chairman James Comer will issue new subpoenas to Hunter Biden in the coming months as part of their impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- House Republicans indicated over the weekend they will once again subpoena Hunter Biden after the president's son dropped his opposition to meeting with members of the judiciary and oversight committees in private.

Oversight committee chairman James Comer, R-Ky., and judiciary committee chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said in a letter sent to Biden's lawyer on Sunday they will issue new subpoenas in the coming weeks.

Hunter Biden has resisted the committees' earlier subpoenas demanding he testify in private amid the Republican majority's ongoing impeachment inquiry into President Biden, prompting the GOP lawmakers draw up a resolution holding him in contempt of Congress.

His attorney, Abbe Lowell, had called demands for a deposition "invalid" because the House did not formally vote to authorize an impeachment inquiry until December. But on Friday, Hunter Biden reversed course.

In a letter to the committees, Lowell said, "Now that there is a duly authorized impeachment inquiry, Mr. Biden will comply for a hearing or deposition. We will accept such a subpoena on Mr. Biden's behalf."

"The Committees welcome Mr. Biden's newfound willingness to testify in a deposition setting under subpoena," Comer and Jordan responded on Sunday. "Although the Committee's subpoenas are lawful and remain legally enforceable, as an accommodation to Mr. Biden and at your request, we are prepared to issue subpoenas compelling Mr. Biden's appearance at a deposition on a new date in the coming weeks."

House Republicans contend Biden's testimony is key to their impeachment investigation into his father for allegedly enriching himself during his years as vice president through his son's alleged overseas influence peddling.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre last week dismissed the impeachment process as "political games" and called for House Republicans to instead focus on passing a budget to keep the government open.

"They're playing political stunts. There are baseless allegations here," she said. "We've been clear about that."

Latest Headlines

Two-tiered U.S. gov't stopgap funding measure to be introduced Tuesday
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Two-tiered U.S. gov't stopgap funding measure to be introduced Tuesday
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- The leaders of the U.S. House and Senate say they will introduce a two-tiered stopgap funding measure on Tuesday designed to keep the federal government operating through early March.
Iowans set to brave 'life-threatening cold' at tonight's caucuses
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Iowans set to brave 'life-threatening cold' at tonight's caucuses
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Iowa voters will head to their caucus locations on Monday night in record cold conditions the National Weather Service describes as life threatening.
Google Doodle celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s 95th birthday
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Google Doodle celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s 95th birthday
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Monday's Google Doodle celebrates the 95th birthday of the late civil-rights advocate, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
MLK Day 2024: 38 years since holiday honoring civil rights icon was established
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
MLK Day 2024: 38 years since holiday honoring civil rights icon was established
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- The nation is paying tribute to the enduring legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, marking 38 years since the federal holiday was first observed in honor of the slain civil rights icon.
4 dead in Arizona hot air balloon crash
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
4 dead in Arizona hot air balloon crash
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Four people were killed and another is in critical condition after a hot air balloon crash in the Arizona desert Sunday morning, the Eloy Police Department said. 
Another blast of dangerous Arctic weather punishes the U.S.
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Another blast of dangerous Arctic weather punishes the U.S.
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- A severe winter storm continued to batter the country Sunday, with dangerously cold temperatures, high winds and blizzard conditions wreaking havoc on flights, political events, and even football games.
Texas Congressman claims three migrants dead in Rio Grande drowning
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Texas Congressman claims three migrants dead in Rio Grande drowning
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Three people, including two children, drowned in the Rio Grande River near the border city of Eagle Pass, Texas while seeking asylum in the U.S., a congressman said Saturday.
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell claims Fox News 'canceled' his TV ads, but network cites unpaid bills
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell claims Fox News 'canceled' his TV ads, but network cites unpaid bills
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- MyPillow CEO Mark Lindell posted a statement to social media Friday, claiming Fox News "canceled" his ads on the network because he hired conservative commentator Lou Dobbs to host a new show on his Lindell TV network.
Iowa school principal dies following school shooting
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Iowa school principal dies following school shooting
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Principal Dan Marburger died early Sunday as the result of injuries he sustained in a school shooting at Perry High School January 4 in Perry Iowa, his family said.
Congressional leaders reach short-term deal to hold off government shutdown
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Congressional leaders reach short-term deal to hold off government shutdown
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Congress has agreed on a short-term spending deal to prevent a potential government shutdown until March.
Trending Stories

4 dead in Arizona hot air balloon crash
Germany, which committed genocide in Namibia, blasted for defending Israel by African nation
Germany, which committed genocide in Namibia, blasted for defending Israel by African nation
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell claims Fox News 'canceled' his TV ads, but network cites unpaid bills
Iowa school principal dies following school shooting
Second volcanic eruption in Iceland in a month forces evacuation of fishing town
Second volcanic eruption in Iceland in a month forces evacuation of fishing town
