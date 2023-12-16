Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 16, 2023 / 10:01 AM

Ariz. Gov. Hobbs sends National Guard to U.S.-Mexico border amid migrant surge

By Don Jacobson
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs announced she is sending the National Guard to a pair of remote areas along her state's border with Mexico to deal with a surge in illegal migration. File Photo by Caroline Brehman/EPA-EFE
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs announced she is sending the National Guard to a pair of remote areas along her state's border with Mexico to deal with a surge in illegal migration. File Photo by Caroline Brehman/EPA-EFE

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs has ordered National Guard troops to a remote area along the U.S. state's border with Mexico is help local authorities cope with a surge in illegal migrant crossings.

Hobbs, a Democrat, said in a statement issued Friday that with the executive order, she is "taking action where the federal government won't" in dealing with the situation at and around the now-shuttered Lukeville Port of Entry in the Sonoran Desert.

Advertisement

The administration of President Joe Biden closed the Lukeville entry point earlier this month because of a surge in migrants elsewhere attempting to cross the U.S.-Mexico border.

The move brought strong condemnations from Hobbs and Arizona's two U.S. senators, Mark Kelly, a Democrat, and independent Kyrsten Sinema, who have cited the negative economic impact on the state of closing a legal point of entry.

Related

In response, Hobbs last week announced the launch of Operation SECURE, a $2 million state initiative meant to coordinate border security operations among local officials.

On Friday, she said Arizona "needs resources and manpower to reopen the Lukeville crossing, manage the flow of migrants, and maintain a secure, orderly and humane border.

Advertisement

"Despite continued requests for assistance, the Biden administration has refused to deliver desperately needed resources to Arizona's border," she said.

The governor did not specify the number of National Guard members to be deployed but revealed they will be stationed at "multiple locations along the southern border," including near both the Lukeville Port of Entry and the San Miguel crossing.

Governors are faced with limited options in their efforts to police international border since immigration policy and enforcement is the sole responsibility of the federal government.

Some of Hobbs' fellow Arizona Democrats supported deploying the National Guard, including U.S. Rep. Greg Stanton.

"This is the right call -- but Arizonans can't keep making up for the federal government's failures," he said in a post on X. "It's past time for Congress to get federal law enforcement the resources they need to secure our border."

However, others, such as U.S. Rep. Raúl Grijalva, were opposed.

"I do not support Governor Hobbs' decision to send the Arizona National Guard to the border as a result of the void left by the inaction of the Republicans in Congress and the Biden administration," he said in a statement issued to KYMA-TV.

But, he added, "I do appreciate that Governor Hobbs has rejected the brutal and cruel tactics of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Texas Governor Greg Abbott who have taken advantage of this crisis to inhumanely and illegally use migrants as political pawns and to politicize and pander instead of working on real solutions."

Advertisement

Asylum seekers wait to enter U.S. in Tijuana

Asylum seekers wait in line for food near El Chaparral plaza in Tijuana, Mexico on March 21. Photo by Ariana Drehsler/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Michigan State University settles with families of 3 students slain in shooting
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Michigan State University settles with families of 3 students slain in shooting
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Michigan State University officials said Friday they have reached a financial settlement with the families of the three students who were killed by a gunman who opened fire on campus in February.
Homelessness surged by 12% to more than 650,000 in 2023, HUD report says
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Homelessness surged by 12% to more than 650,000 in 2023, HUD report says
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Homelessness in the United States soared by 12% to more than 650,000 people during a single-night count at the start of this year, reflecting a surge in first-time homelessness, the administration said Friday.
Gaming platform Twitch rolls back nudity policy after multiple violations
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Gaming platform Twitch rolls back nudity policy after multiple violations
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Twitch has changed course on how it handles nudity just two days after it updated its policy to allow certain depictions of nudity on the platform.
Joe Biden tapes segment for Conan O'Brien's 'Needs a Friend' podcast
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Joe Biden tapes segment for Conan O'Brien's 'Needs a Friend' podcast
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden spent part of Friday taping an interview segment for comedian Conan O'Brien's "Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend" podcast, the White House said.
Metropolitan Museum of Art to return stolen sculptures to Cambodia, Thailand
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Metropolitan Museum of Art to return stolen sculptures to Cambodia, Thailand
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- The Metropolitan Museum of Art said Friday it plans to return 14 sculptures to Cambodia and two to Thailand after it discovered the artifacts were stolen.
It seems like end of road for iconic American car as Chevy Camaro production stops
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
It seems like end of road for iconic American car as Chevy Camaro production stops
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- General Motors stopped production of its iconic Chevrolet Camaro this week, according to outlets citing General Motors representatives.
Vivek Ramaswamy blitzes Iowa with 1 month left before caucus
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Vivek Ramaswamy blitzes Iowa with 1 month left before caucus
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Vivek Ramaswamy is all of the good things about Donald Trump without all of the bad, former Iowa Secretary of State Matt Schultz told the town hall crowd in Oskaloosa, Iowa, on Friday.
Rudy Giuliani ordered to pay nearly $150M in election worker defamation suit
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Rudy Giuliani ordered to pay nearly $150M in election worker defamation suit
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Jurors in a federal civil defamation trial Friday ordered Rudy Giuliani to pay nearly $150 million in damages to two election workers.
Using new law, Florida seeks death for man accused in child sexual battery
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Using new law, Florida seeks death for man accused in child sexual battery
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Central Florida State Attorney Bill Gladson will seek the death penalty against a man accused of child sexual battery under a new law that expanded capital punishment to include child sexual battery.
Severe weather, possible tornadoes forecast across Southeast this weekend
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Severe weather, possible tornadoes forecast across Southeast this weekend
Severe thunderstorms, some spawning tornadoes and unleashing intense rainfall, are expected to blast parts of the Southeast this weekend.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

1 killed, 26 wounded as Ukraine council member detonates grenades in meeting
1 killed, 26 wounded as Ukraine council member detonates grenades in meeting
It seems like end of road for iconic American car as Chevy Camaro production stops
It seems like end of road for iconic American car as Chevy Camaro production stops
Rep. Elise Stefanik files complaint against judge over her Trump comments
Rep. Elise Stefanik files complaint against judge over her Trump comments
Using new law, Florida seeks death for man accused in child sexual battery
Using new law, Florida seeks death for man accused in child sexual battery
Melania Trump speaks at Washington naturalization ceremony
Melania Trump speaks at Washington naturalization ceremony
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement