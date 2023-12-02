Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 2, 2023 / 1:15 PM

Texas must remove floating barrier from Rio Grande, appellate court orders

The federal appellate court upheld an earlier ruling by an Austin federal judge to remove the 1,000-foot-long barrier the state deployed near Eagle Pass.

Anti-immigration buoys that were placed in the Rio Grande River by the state of Texas must be removed, a federal appellate court panel has ruled. File Photo by Adam Davis/EPA-EFE
Anti-immigration buoys that were placed in the Rio Grande River by the state of Texas must be removed, a federal appellate court panel has ruled. File Photo by Adam Davis/EPA-EFE

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- A federal appellate court panel has ordered Texas to remove the floating barrier it deployed in the Rio Grande at Eagle Pass this summer, affirming a lower court's ruling.

In a 2-1 decision issued Friday, a panel of the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals found that the river is navigable where the barrier was placed and that it is "an obstruction," meaning that Texas needed to receive permission from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers -- which regulates activities in waterways and wetlands under federal law -- before deploying it.

Advertisement

Judge Don Willett, a Trump appointee, was the dissenting vote in the ruling, arguing that the Rio Grande cannot accommodate commercial boat traffic and is therefore not navigable.

Texas argued that the barrier was also meant to save lives and force migrants to cross the border at ports of entry, but Willet said Texas hasn't proved that's the case.

Related

"At this stage, however, Texas has not offered concrete evidence that the barrier has saved lives or reduced illegal crossings and drug trafficking," Willet wrote.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott posted a statement on X calling Friday's ruling "clearly wrong" and said he and Attorney General Ken Paxton will seek an immediate rehearing by the entire Fifth Circuit. "We'll go to SCOTUS if needed to protect Texas from Biden's open borders," he said, referring to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Advertisement

The barriers sparked protests from the Mexican government and migrant advocates. In July, the U.S. Justice Department sued Texas in an Austin federal court, arguing that the barrier was installed without required federal authorization. Texas argued that the barrier was designed to direct migrants to appropriate entry points and deter unlawful crossings and drug smuggling.

San Antonio-based Federal District Judge David A. Ezra ruled in September that Texas must remove the barrier. The state appealed to the New Orleans-based Fifth Circuit, halting Ezra's order while the Fifth Circuit considered the case.

Latest Headlines

D.C. judge denies two Trump motions in federal election interference trial
U.S. News // 33 minutes ago
D.C. judge denies two Trump motions in federal election interference trial
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- A federal judge has dismissed a pair of arguments from Donald Trump's legal team, striking down an argument that the former president has blanket immunity in the election interference case proceedings against him.
Biden administration announces new methane rules at COP28 climate summit
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden administration announces new methane rules at COP28 climate summit
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- The Biden administration rolled out a new final rule on methane emissions to coincide with the COP28 conference in Dubai Saturday as a new international decarbonization charter was also announced.
Inmate charged with attempted murder in Ariz. prison attack on Derek Chauvin
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Inmate charged with attempted murder in Ariz. prison attack on Derek Chauvin
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- U.S. officials have charged an Arizona inmate with seriously injuring Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of killing George Floyd, in a prison stabbing attack last week.
Respiratory illnesses in China not caused by new virus, CDC director testifies
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Respiratory illnesses in China not caused by new virus, CDC director testifies
In testimony provided Thursday to members of Congress, the head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that a surge in respiratory illnesses in China is not being fueled by a new virus.
Weekend storm to dish wintry weather to parts of Midwest, Northeast
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Weekend storm to dish wintry weather to parts of Midwest, Northeast
A second storm to affect the Midwest and Northeast during the latter part of the weekend could have people swapping their umbrellas for snow shovels, meteorologists say.
Donald Trump defense attorney says Georgia trial would be election interference
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Donald Trump defense attorney says Georgia trial would be election interference
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Donald Trump's defense attorney in the Fulton County, Ga., election subversion case said Friday that his trial will not move forward if he is elected.
In marking World AIDS Day, White House notes successes, future challenges
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
In marking World AIDS Day, White House notes successes, future challenges
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- The White House reaffirmed its commitment to combating HIV/AIDS and cited progress on the 35th annual World AIDS Day. 
In North Dakota, anthrax infections in cattle on rise
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
In North Dakota, anthrax infections in cattle on rise
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- A new case of anthrax has been discovered in North Dakota cattle, bringing the total number of animals known to be affected this year up to 25, according to the North Dakota Department of Agriculture.
Ex-Olympic gold medalist swimmer Klete Keller faces sentencing for Jan. 6 riot
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Ex-Olympic gold medalist swimmer Klete Keller faces sentencing for Jan. 6 riot
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Klete Keller, a two-time gold medalist former Olympic swimmer, was scheduled to be sentenced Friday for obstruction of an official proceeding in the Jan. 6 U.S. capitol insurrection.
Wolf-hybrid pet kills Alabama baby
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Wolf-hybrid pet kills Alabama baby
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- An exotic wolf-hybrid pet killed an Alabama baby at a home in Chelsea, Ala., Mayor Tony Picksimer confirmed Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Wolf-hybrid pet kills Alabama baby
Wolf-hybrid pet kills Alabama baby
Donald Trump defense attorney says Georgia trial would be election interference
Donald Trump defense attorney says Georgia trial would be election interference
South Korea to develop stealth submarines
South Korea to develop stealth submarines
Appeals court rules Donald Trump is not immune from Jan. 6 civil lawsuits
Appeals court rules Donald Trump is not immune from Jan. 6 civil lawsuits
Inmate charged with attempted murder in Ariz. prison attack on Derek Chauvin
Inmate charged with attempted murder in Ariz. prison attack on Derek Chauvin
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement