Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 7, 2023 / 12:27 AM

Texas plans appeal as federal judge orders floating barrier moved in Rio Grande

By Sheri Walsh
Texas is planning to fight “all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court,” after a federal judge ordered the state Wednesday to move its orange floating border barrier to the riverbank of the Rio Grande. Photo by Adam Davis/EPA-EFE
1 of 2 | Texas is planning to fight “all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court,” after a federal judge ordered the state Wednesday to move its orange floating border barrier to the riverbank of the Rio Grande. Photo by Adam Davis/EPA-EFE

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Texas is planning to fight "all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court," after a federal judge ordered the state Wednesday to move its orange floating border barrier to the riverbank of the Rio Grande.

In the ruling, U.S. District Judge David Ezra ordered the buoys to be moved by Sept. 15, as he blasted Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for ignoring federal laws.

Advertisement

"The court finds that Texas' conduct irreparably harms the public safety, navigation and the operations of federal agency officials in and around the Rio Grande," Ezra wrote.

"The court has found that the United States is likely to succeed on the merits of its claim that defendants have violated" the Rivers and Harbors Act of 1899, the judge added.

Read More

Shortly after Wednesday's ruling was released, Abbott vowed Texas will appeal what he called an "incorrect" decision.

"Today's court decision merely prolongs President [Joe] Biden's willful refusal to acknowledge that Texas is rightfully stepping up to do the job that he should have been doing all along," Abbott, a Republican, wrote in a statement Wednesday.

Advertisement

"This ruling is incorrect and will be overturned on appeal," Abbott added. "We will continue to utilize every strategy to secure the border, including deploying Texas National Guard soldiers and Department of Public Safety troopers and installing strategic barriers."

In July, the Justice Department asked the judge to intervene after suing the state over the barrier. Texas state officials say the barrier was installed to deter migrants at "the center of gravity for smuggling."

In a 21-page preliminary injunction, the federal government argued that the barrier was unauthorized and was causing international concern.

Last month, Texas Department of Public Safety reported a body was found entangled in the floating barrier. Mexico's Foreign Relations Department later reported a second body located three miles upriver away from the buoys.

"We express our concern about the impact on the human rights and personal safety of migrants of these state policies, which run counter to the close collaboration between our country and the United States," the government of Mexico said in a statement last month.

Wednesday's ruling detailed how Texas is to move the barrier to the riverbank next week in order to avoid impeding navigation on the river.

"The evidence has established that this can be done in a rather expeditious manner, as the Governor himself ordered movement of the buoy barrier, which the federal government maintained was in part of Mexican waters to a position closer to the United States' side of the river," Ezra wrote.

Advertisement

Abbott's response was to carry on the fight.

"Our battle to defend Texas' sovereign authority to protect lives from the chaos caused by President Biden's open border policies has only begun," Abbott warned.

"Texas is prepared to take this fight all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court."

Latest Headlines

U.S.-ASEAN Center to be established in D.C., VP Harris announces at Jakarta summit
U.S. News // 50 minutes ago
U.S.-ASEAN Center to be established in D.C., VP Harris announces at Jakarta summit
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris, in Jakarta for a U.S.-Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit Wednesday, announced their intent to establish a joint center in Washington, D.C.
Mike Pence warns Republicans against Trumpian populism
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Mike Pence warns Republicans against Trumpian populism
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Former Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday warned Republicans against choosing populism championed by former President Donald Trump and his acolytes over traditional conservatism.
Citing alleged contraband, Texas cancels visitation at prisons 'until further notice'
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Citing alleged contraband, Texas cancels visitation at prisons 'until further notice'
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- The Texas Department of Criminal Justice announced Wednesday it would be suspending visitation "until further notice" at prisons in the state while staff focuses on other measures to curb alleged contraband.
Roku to cut streaming content, 10% of staff to lower costs
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Roku to cut streaming content, 10% of staff to lower costs
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Roku plans to lay off 10% of its workforce, more than 300 people, in its third round of layoffs in a year. The video streaming company also announced Wednesday it will pull content to cut operating costs.
Joe Biden congratulates groups on labor agreement for West Coast ports
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Joe Biden congratulates groups on labor agreement for West Coast ports
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden welcomed leaders of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union and the Pacific Maritime Association on Wednesday to the White House after they finalized a new labor contract for West Coast ports.
Hurricane Lee forms in Atlantic, threatens to be 'major' storm this weekend
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Hurricane Lee forms in Atlantic, threatens to be 'major' storm this weekend
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Hurricane Lee strengthened from a tropical storm Wednesday afternoon and is likely to further intensify into an "extremely dangerous" storm by the weekend, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Special counsel will seek Hunter Biden indictment, Justice Department says
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Special counsel will seek Hunter Biden indictment, Justice Department says
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- David Weiss, the special counsel probing President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden for potential criminal gun charges, will seek an indictment from a grand jury this month, the Justice Department said Wednesday.
San Antonio police say couple kidnapped as 5 children found unharmed
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
San Antonio police say couple kidnapped as 5 children found unharmed
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- A San Antonio, Texas, couple was abducted Wednesday morning, according to local police, who said five minor children were found at the address.
Judge in Ga. election case severs trial for 2 Donald Trump lawyers
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Judge in Ga. election case severs trial for 2 Donald Trump lawyers
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- A Georgia judge ruled Wednesday that former Donald Trump lawyers Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell will be tried together Oct. 23 for their roles in a scheme to subvert the results of the state's 2020 election.
New York judge refuses Donald Trump's effort to delay fraud trial
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
New York judge refuses Donald Trump's effort to delay fraud trial
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- A Manhattan judge on Wednesday thwarted an effort by former President Donald Trump to delay his civil trial on business fraud accusations.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. military launches ICBM in display of nuclear forces' readiness
U.S. military launches ICBM in display of nuclear forces' readiness
New York judge refuses Donald Trump's effort to delay fraud trial
New York judge refuses Donald Trump's effort to delay fraud trial
Colorado lawsuit: 14th Amendment bars Donald Trump from ballot
Colorado lawsuit: 14th Amendment bars Donald Trump from ballot
Judge in Ga. election case severs trial for 2 Donald Trump lawyers
Judge in Ga. election case severs trial for 2 Donald Trump lawyers
3 rescued from catamaran attacked by sharks off Australian coast
3 rescued from catamaran attacked by sharks off Australian coast
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement