Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 9, 2023 / 4:57 PM

Ariz. Gov. Hobbs urges reopening of Lukeville entry port, diverts funds to border

By Simon Druker
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs urged President Joe Biden to reopen the shuttered Lukeville Port of Entry in her state, saying its closure has sparked an "unmitigated crisis" in illegal crossings from Mexico. File Photo by Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons
1 of 4 | Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs urged President Joe Biden to reopen the shuttered Lukeville Port of Entry in her state, saying its closure has sparked an "unmitigated crisis" in illegal crossings from Mexico. File Photo by Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs has urged President Joe Biden to reopen the shuttered Lukeville Port of Entry in her state, saying its closure has sparked an "unmitigated crisis" as she diverted funds to address the situation.

Hobbs said Friday she would support redeploying National Guard troops to Lukeville -- a crossing located in a remote stretch of Sonoran Desert -- were it to be reopened to help deal with a worsening migrant crisis in the area, but will insist on the federal government paying for it.

Advertisement

Hobbs, a Democrat, called on the administration to reimburse her state more than $512 million she said it has already spent on border operations as she announced the launch of Operation SECURE, under which a new Border Security Office will be established within the Department of Homeland Security.

The Lukeville Port of Entry was closed by U.S. Customs and Border Protection last week because of a surge in migrants elsewhere attempting to cross the U.S.-Mexico border.

Related

CBP agents stationed at Lukeville are currently deployed to other, busier crossings.

"The decision to close the Lukeville Port of Entry has led to an unmitigated crisis in the area and put Arizona's safety and commerce at risk," Hobbs said in a statement. "Our ports of entry are vital for security and trade, and insufficient resources hinder our ability to properly manage the influx of migrants who have continued to come to Lukeville.

Advertisement

"With the launch of Operation SECURE, the State of Arizona is doing everything we can to secure the border, but we are at a breaking point. We need the federal government to step up, do its job, and bring security and order to our border."

Some of the SECURE money would support continuing Arizona's program of busing migrants to other states, she said while blaming "the federal government's failure to secure our border.''

Lukeville's closing was met with criticism by both of Arizona's U.S. senators.

Sen. Mark Kelly, a Democrat, and independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema called the closure "an unacceptable outcome that further destabilizes our border, risks the safety of our communities, and damages our economy by disrupting trade and tourism."

Hobbs was set to travel to the crossing on Saturday to survey how National Guardsmen may be used if deployed.

In an open letter to Biden, she called on the president to reposition 243 National Guard troops currently stationed elsewhere in the state's Tucson Sector to Lukeville to support a reopening initiative. The area was by far the busiest of nine sectors along the border in October for attempted illegal crossings.

Advertisement

"The Biden administration says that they need manpower because they don't have enough manpower to both process migrants and keep the port of entry open,'' Hobbs spokesperson Christian Slater told the Arizona Daily Star. "So we are offering manpower to reopen the port of entry.''

National Guard troops are not controlled by a state's governor but report directly to the U.S. Department of Defense.

Asylum seekers wait to enter U.S. in Tijuana

Asylum seekers wait in line for food near El Chaparral plaza in Tijuana, Mexico on March 21. Photo by Ariana Drehsler/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Florida man charged with threatening mass shooting on NYC subway
U.S. News // 7 minutes ago
Florida man charged with threatening mass shooting on NYC subway
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- A Florida man has been charged with making threats to commit a mass shooting in the New York City subway over Thanksgiving weekend, federal prosecutors say.
Truck driver charged in death of Texas teen killed while exiting school bus
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Truck driver charged in death of Texas teen killed while exiting school bus
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- A truck driver alleged to have struck and killed a 15-year-old boy while he was exiting a school bus near Houston this week has been charged in connection with the incident, authorities say.
Lawmakers call for 3 university presidents to resign following anti-Semitism testimony
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Lawmakers call for 3 university presidents to resign following anti-Semitism testimony
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- A group of 72 mainly Republican U.S. House members are calling for the presidents of three prominent universities to be fired or resign over what they call their inaction in combating anti-Semitism on campus.
Georgia Gov. Kemp signs bill approving state's redrawn congressional map
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Georgia Gov. Kemp signs bill approving state's redrawn congressional map
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has signed legislation redrawing the state's congressional map after the previous one, also drawn up by Republican state lawmakers, was ruled unconstitutional.
U.S. vetoes Security Council resolution calling for immediate Gaza cease-fire
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
U.S. vetoes Security Council resolution calling for immediate Gaza cease-fire
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- The United States has vetoed a United Nations Security Council resolution calling on Israeli to implement an immediate humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza, producing a backlash from Arab states.
Severe storms to rumble and roar from Mississippi Valley to Atlantic coast
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Severe storms to rumble and roar from Mississippi Valley to Atlantic coast
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Thunderstorms will erupt this weekend as a strengthening storm system triggers severe weather that could threaten lives and property as early as Saturday afternoon over the Mississippi Valley.
Texas Supreme Court temporarily halts ruling allowing Dallas woman to get an abortion
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Texas Supreme Court temporarily halts ruling allowing Dallas woman to get an abortion
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has asked the state Supreme Court to intervene and stop a Dallas woman from having an abortion.
Biden administration urges housing providers to stock overdose reversal drugs
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Biden administration urges housing providers to stock overdose reversal drugs
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- The Biden administration on Friday urged local housing providers and community development groups across the country to help the federal government expand access to naloxone and other opioid overdose drugs.
Citing civil rights violations, Massachusetts files charges against neo-Nazi group
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Citing civil rights violations, Massachusetts files charges against neo-Nazi group
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Massachusetts authorities on Friday filed civil charges against an avowed neo-Nazi group they say has engaged in "violent, threatening and intimidating conduct" against the LGBTQ+ community and immigrants.
Biden announces $3B to "fast-track" nation's first high-speed rail line
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Biden announces $3B to "fast-track" nation's first high-speed rail line
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Friday announced $8.2 billion in federal funds for new rail projects, including $3 billion for nation's first high-speed system between Nevada and California.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

6 teens involved in beheading of French teacher convicted, sentenced
6 teens involved in beheading of French teacher convicted, sentenced
Georgia Gov. Kemp signs bill approving state's redrawn congressional map
Georgia Gov. Kemp signs bill approving state's redrawn congressional map
Texas Supreme Court temporarily halts ruling allowing Dallas woman to get an abortion
Texas Supreme Court temporarily halts ruling allowing Dallas woman to get an abortion
Citing civil rights violations, Massachusetts files charges against neo-Nazi group
Citing civil rights violations, Massachusetts files charges against neo-Nazi group
Pew: More Americans disapprove of Biden's handling of Gaza crisis than approve it
Pew: More Americans disapprove of Biden's handling of Gaza crisis than approve it
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement