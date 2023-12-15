Trending
U.S. News
Dec. 15, 2023 / 2:11 PM

1 dead, 1 hurt in Atlanta shooting on university campus, no students hurt

By Doug Cunningham

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- One person is dead and another wounded in stable condition in a Friday double shooting on Atlanta's Georgia's State University campus.

Atlanta police found two male shooting victims when they arrived on the scene after getting reports of a person shot at around 1 a.m. on Friday on Piedmont Avenue NE between Courtland Street and John Wesley Dobbs Avenue.

Three men were walking on the sidewalk on Piedmont Avenue when an argument started, police said. Two men were shot and one of the victims ran across the street, collapsed and died.

No students were injured and police took the alleged shooter into custody.

Investigators were spotted entering the University Commons dorm, but police said the shooting doesn't appear to have anything to do with the university. The location of the shooting appears coincidental, police said.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the shooting.

A shooting in May at Atlanta's Northside Hospital killed one person and wounded four.

In November 2022 one person was killed and six others hurt in an Atlanta Station commercial district shooting.

