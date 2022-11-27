Atlantic Station shooting leaves 1 dead, 6 injured in Atlanta

Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Authorities from the Atlanta Police Department are investigating a shooting in the Atlantic Station commercial district that killed at least one person and injured six more.

Officers were called to the scene at about 8 p.m. ET Saturday, responding to a report of multiple shots fired. One male victim was found dead and six more were taken to an area hospital for injuries. The press release from the department describes those involved as juveniles.

Advertisement

The initial report cited five injuries but WAGA-TV reports an additional person is in critical condition.

"Preliminary Investigation indicates groups of juveniles were escorted off the property by off-duty APD and Atlantic Station security guards for Disorderly behavior, and a violation of the Atlantic station curfew," the press release said. "At some point a dispute occurred among the juveniles that escalated to gunfire."

Atlanta Police Homicide Commander Lt. Germain Dearlove said during a news conference investigators are still working to establish a lead, identify those involved and gather information on the suspect, which has not been named. He said the people involved are believed to be 15 to 21 years old.

Advertisement

While the details of how the gunfire erupted are still not clear, Dearlove mentioned there is a possibility of two shooters.

Atlantic Station has a 3 p.m. curfew for people under the age of 18. After the curfew, they need to be accompanied by an adult. Groups of four or more juveniles will be dispersed.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Atlanta police at 404-577-TIPS.