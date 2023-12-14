Democratic leaders call for gun control on anniversary of Sandy Hook shooting

1 of 2 | Surrounded by the Gun Violence Prevention Task Force and other House Democrats, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., speaks outside the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, the 11-year anniversary of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. Photo by Julia Nikhinson/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Eleven years after the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, Democratic leaders Thursday called on Congress to expand gun legislation. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., spoke outside the U.S. Capitol, recalling how the massacre of 20 first-graders and six educators in Newtown, Conn., "shocked the conscience of our nation." Advertisement

Yet the violence continues. Jeffries said there have been 635 mass shootings and more than 40,000 gun deaths in the United States this year, calling it "unacceptable," "unconscionable" and "un-American."

Jeffries thanked members of the House Gun Violence Prevention Task Force for their work over the years and condemned a "do-nothing Republican Congress" for not addressing gun violence before it left for the holiday break.

President Joe Biden signed into law the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act in 2022. Jeffries called it the first meaningful gun safety legislation in 30 years and said more work needs to be done.

The White House also released a statement marking the anniversary of the Sandy Hook shooting and highlighting the work of the Biden Administration to address gun violence.

"Our nation owes a debt of gratitude to the courageous survivors, families, first responders and Connecticut officials who turned their deep grief into action," Biden said. "Their years of advocacy made the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act possible."

Advertisement

The president said his administration is implementing the law and called on Congress to pass "proven," "common-sense" measures such as universal background checks and banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.

On Wednesday, the White House announced an initiative to provide states with support and recommendations for reducing gun violence.