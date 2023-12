Vice President Kamala Harris arrives at the U.S. Capitol to cast her 32nd tie-breaking vote in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol on December 5. She will lead an effort to get states to curb gun violence. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- The Biden administration announced Wednesday recommended guidelines for states to slow the cycle of gun violence. Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to take the lead in assisting states in implementing the recommendations by hosting state lawmakers from across to country.

"Today, Vice President Harris is launching the Biden-Harris administration's Safer States Initiative to provide states with additional tools and the support they need to reduce gun violence and save lives," a White House statement said.

A fact sheet released by the White House targets several key actions it believes states should take to slow gun violence. One of the suggestions is for states to open an Office of Gun Violence Prevention similar to the new federal office.

The recommendations also encourage states to put money into proven gun violence prevention methods, such as red flag laws that allow law enforcement to take weapons away from individuals if they are a danger to themselves and others.

Increasing support for gun violence survivors and victims, banning assault weapons, improving background checks, and requiring firearms safe storage were some of the other recommendations.

"Safe storage saves lives," the White House said in its statement. "It is one tool in the toolkit to reduce school shootings, because we know that most often those students who carry out K-12 school shootings are using firearms they obtain from the home of a friend or family member.

"It is also a critical strategy to reduce suicide by firearms, accidental shootings, and the theft of firearms."