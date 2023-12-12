Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 12, 2023 / 1:28 PM

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey launches investigation into Media Matters

By Patrick Hilsman
Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey said he is investigating the watchdog Media Matters. The statement comes after X filed a lawsuit against Media Matters over a report on far-right content being featured alongside advertisers' content. File Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI
Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey said he is investigating the watchdog Media Matters. The statement comes after X filed a lawsuit against Media Matters over a report on far-right content being featured alongside advertisers' content. File Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey informed Media Matters that it is under investigation after it released a report alleging that harmful content appeared alongside advertisements on the social media platform X.

Bailey alleged Monday Media Matters was engaged in fraud, citing the report that preceded several high-profile advertisers pulling their ads from the platform, formerly known as Twitter.

Advertisement

"We have reason to believe Media Matters used fraud to solicit donations from Missourians in order to trick advertisers into pulling out of X, the last platform dedicated to free speech in America," Bailey said. "Radicals are attempting to kill Twitter because they cannot control it, and we are not going to let Missourians get ripped off in the process."

In a letter to the watchdog, Bailey referenced a lawsuit filed by X alleging that Media Matters "knowingly and maliciously manufactured side-by-side images depicting advertisers' posts on X Corp.'s social media platform beside Neo-Nazi and white-nationalist fringe content."

Related

"Media Matters designed both these images and its resulting media strategy to drive advertisers from the platform and destroy X Corp," X said in the filing.

In the wake of the report, multiple advertisers including Disney, Apple, IBM and Lions Gate Entertainment suspended advertising on X in November.

Advertisement

Bailey on Monday said he believes Media Matters' actions may have violated Missouri consumer protection laws, including those that prohibit nonprofit entities from soliciting funds under false pretenses.

"I am especially concerned that Media Matters' action, if proven true, have hampered free speech by targeting an expressly pro free speech social media platform in an attempt to cause it financial harm while defrauding Missourians in the process," he wrote.

He also requested a series of records documenting internal communications from the watchdog.

Media Matters declined to comment on the letter and called Musk's lawsuit "frivolous" and meant to "bully X's critics into silence."

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has also already opened an investigation into Media Matters.

Latest Headlines

Judge says Rudy Giuliani may have defamed Georgia election workers again
U.S. News // 42 seconds ago
Judge says Rudy Giuliani may have defamed Georgia election workers again
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- The judge overseeing Rudy Giuliani's defamation trial said Tuesday he may have again defamed the two Georgia election workers at the center of the trial in comments outside the courtroom.
Republicans, Democrats grapple with identity crises as election year looms
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Republicans, Democrats grapple with identity crises as election year looms
CLIVE, Iowa, Dec. 12 (UPI) -- In this era of political crisis, parties are testing what it means to be a Republican or Democrat. That friction, and the uncertainty it brings, is nothing new. But the current iteration may have broader consequences.
Watchdog: U.S. agencies have 1,200 potential uses for AI, more guardrails needed
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Watchdog: U.S. agencies have 1,200 potential uses for AI, more guardrails needed
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- A new report from a government watchdog Tuesday found that while artificial intelligence can be used to make the federal government more efficient and streamlined, the technology needs guardrails to prevent misuse.
Fire officials confirm no one trapped in rubble of Bronx partial building collapse
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Fire officials confirm no one trapped in rubble of Bronx partial building collapse
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Rescue workers did not discover anyone trapped under the rubble of part of a building that collapsed in the Bronx.
Consumer prices rise 0.1% in November; fuel costs decline, food prices increase
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Consumer prices rise 0.1% in November; fuel costs decline, food prices increase
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Consumer prices climbed slightly in November, according to data released by the Labor Department on Tuesday.
Harvard board says President Claudine Gay to remain after anti-Semitism testimony
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Harvard board says President Claudine Gay to remain after anti-Semitism testimony
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Harvard University President Claudine Gay will remain in office as she faces calls to resign following her testimony during a House hearing on anti-Semitism on college campuses, the university's board said Tuesday.
Zelensky to push for Ukraine aid in DC talks with Congress, Biden
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Zelensky to push for Ukraine aid in DC talks with Congress, Biden
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet with U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday after holding discussions with House and Senate leaders in an urgent plea for more aid in the country's war against Russia.
Google loses antitrust case with Fortnite maker Epic Games
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Google loses antitrust case with Fortnite maker Epic Games
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- In a legal decision that could have wide-ranging implications, a jury has sided with Fortnite maker Epic Games, finding that Google violates antitrust laws with its Android mobile app store.
2 ex-Afghan politicians sanctioned as Biden admin. attacks int'l corruption
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
2 ex-Afghan politicians sanctioned as Biden admin. attacks int'l corruption
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- The United States has blacklisted two former Afghan politicians and 44 associated companies on accusations of perpetrating a corruption scheme that stole millions of dollars from U.S. government-funded contracts.
Texas Supreme Court rules against pregnant woman as she leaves state to obtain abortion
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Texas Supreme Court rules against pregnant woman as she leaves state to obtain abortion
Dec. 11 (UPI) -- The Texas Supreme Court ruled Monday against a pregnant woman, who sued to get an emergency abortion over a severe fetal abnormality, hours after she left the state to terminate her pregnancy.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Wisconsin secretary of state demands 'fake' Trump elector be cast from office
Wisconsin secretary of state demands 'fake' Trump elector be cast from office
CENTCOM: Norwegian-flagged tanker attacked in Red Sea
CENTCOM: Norwegian-flagged tanker attacked in Red Sea
Texas Supreme Court rules against pregnant woman as she leaves state to obtain abortion
Texas Supreme Court rules against pregnant woman as she leaves state to obtain abortion
COP28 final draft removes mention of fossil fuel phaseout, sparking backlash
COP28 final draft removes mention of fossil fuel phaseout, sparking backlash
Special counsel asks Supreme Court to quickly decide Trump's immunity claims
Special counsel asks Supreme Court to quickly decide Trump's immunity claims
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement