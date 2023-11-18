Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 18, 2023 / 12:58 PM

Disney, Apple pull advertising on X over anti-Semitic Musk comments

By Simon Druker
Apple became the latest major corporation to suspend advertising on social media platform X, when both cut ties late Friday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Apple became the latest major corporation to suspend advertising on social media platform X, when both cut ties late Friday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Apple and the Walt Disney Company became the latest major corporations to suspend advertising on social media platform X, when both cut ties late Friday.

The news came in response to anti-Semitic comments made earlier in the week by X owner Elon Musk on the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Advertisement

The European Union, IBM and Lions Gate Entertainment all confirmed Friday they were immediately suspending advertising on the site.

The X account belonging to Apple had been wiped clean of all posts as of 12 p.m. EST Saturday, despite retaining 9.6 million followers. The California-based tech company had not issued an official statement on the situation as of Saturday afternoon.

A report published Thursday by the web-based non-profit organization Media Matters found advertisements on X from major brands were being placed next to posts promoting the ideology of Adolf Hitler and the Nazi Party.

"We have seen an alarming increase in disinformation and hate speech on several social media platforms in recent weeks, and X is certainly quite effective on that," European Commission spokesperson Johannes Bahrke told reporters Friday.

Advertisement

Musk stood by his actions in a post late Friday.

"The split second court opens on Monday, X Corp will be filing a thermonuclear lawsuit against Media Matters and ALL those who colluded in this fraudulent attack on our company," the billionaire wrote in the post.

Musk on Wednesday seemed to endorse an anti-Semitic post on X, leading over 160 Jewish leaders to appeal to Disney, Apple, Amazon, and other major advertisers, to stop funding X through their ad spending.

The White House later criticized Musk's online interaction, calling it "unacceptable."

Latest Headlines

Ex-police chief IDd as N.H. hospital shooting victim
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Ex-police chief IDd as N.H. hospital shooting victim
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- The victim of a fatal shooting at a New Hampshire hospital was identified Saturday as a former police chief of a city not far from where the incident happened.
Donald Trump eligible for Colorado's 2024 primary ballot, judge rules
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Donald Trump eligible for Colorado's 2024 primary ballot, judge rules
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- A Colorado district judge ruled Donald Trump is eligible to be on the state's 2024 presidential primary ballot.
Washington state's Makah Tribe might resume whale hunts soon
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Washington state's Makah Tribe might resume whale hunts soon
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- The Makah Tribe may soon resume its cultural tradition of whaling off the Washington coast after a nearly two-decade exchange with the federal government to hammer out the logistics.
Judge denies Donald Trump's request for mistrial in N.Y. civil fraud trial
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Judge denies Donald Trump's request for mistrial in N.Y. civil fraud trial
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- A $250 million civil fraud trial against former president Donald Trump will proceed after a New York Supreme Court judge Friday denied a request for a mistrial.
New Hampshire trooper kills suspected gunman in fatal shooting at psychiatric hospital
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
New Hampshire trooper kills suspected gunman in fatal shooting at psychiatric hospital
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- A shooter killed one person at a New Hampshire psychiatric hospital before being shot and killed by a state trooper assigned to the facility, law enforcement said Friday night
To appease House Freedom Caucus, Speaker Mike Johnson begins releasing Jan. 6 riot video
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
To appease House Freedom Caucus, Speaker Mike Johnson begins releasing Jan. 6 riot video
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Speaker Mike Johnson and House Republicans on Friday gave the green light to start releasing video footage of the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
ChatGPT developer OpenAI fires CEO Sam Altman
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
ChatGPT developer OpenAI fires CEO Sam Altman
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Citing a lack of confidence, the board of OpenAI removed CEO Sam Altman from his position Friday.
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter enters hospice care at home
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter enters hospice care at home
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Former first lady Rosalynn Carter has entered hospice care at her Georgia home, the Carter Center said Friday.
Arizona State University cancels pro-Palestinian event with Rashida Tlaib
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Arizona State University cancels pro-Palestinian event with Rashida Tlaib
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Arizona State University canceled an event featuring Rep. Rashida Tlaib after a bipartisan group of state lawmakers said her "extremist, antisemitic views are not welcome in the state of Arizona."
Judge denies Trump motion to bar some Jan. 6 language in election interference case
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Judge denies Trump motion to bar some Jan. 6 language in election interference case
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- A U.S. District Court judge on Friday denied a motion from Donald Trump's legal team to have some language in one of the legal proceedings against the former president prohibited.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Judge denies Trump motion to bar some Jan. 6 language in election interference case
Judge denies Trump motion to bar some Jan. 6 language in election interference case
To appease House Freedom Caucus, Speaker Mike Johnson begins releasing Jan. 6 riot video
To appease House Freedom Caucus, Speaker Mike Johnson begins releasing Jan. 6 riot video
Judge denies Donald Trump's request for mistrial in N.Y. civil fraud trial
Judge denies Donald Trump's request for mistrial in N.Y. civil fraud trial
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter enters hospice care at home
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter enters hospice care at home
Israel warns Palestinians to flee farther south as fighting intensifies on multiple fronts
Israel warns Palestinians to flee farther south as fighting intensifies on multiple fronts
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement