Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 10, 2023 / 4:50 PM

Elon Musk reinstates Alex Jones' account on X platform after user survey

By Mark Moran
Right-wing provocateur Alex Jones began posting on the social media platform X on Sunday after owner and CEO Elon Musk lifted ban against him. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
Right-wing provocateur Alex Jones began posting on the social media platform X on Sunday after owner and CEO Elon Musk lifted ban against him. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Elon Musk, CEO of the social media platform X, has reactivated the account of conservative media personality and activist Alex Jones after users voted in favor of the move following a five-year ban.

Jones, widely known for promoting nationalist ideologies, far-right conspiracy theories and baseless claims that the 2020 election was "stolen" from Donald Trump, saw his personal account and that of his Infowars radio show banned in 2018.

Advertisement

He started posting new information on X, formerly known as Twitter as soon as he was reinstated on Sunday, though Infowars was still suspended.

Musk asked X users late Friday whether he should permit Jones to return to the platform. Some 70% of the respondents, or 2 million people, were in favor.

Related

After the poll, conducted among Musk's 165 million subscribers, was complete, Musk said he would "abide by the will of the people." Only paying X subscribers were permitted to vote.

Advertisement

The CEO later implied that X's rules platforms will keep Jones and other would-be bad actors in check.

"It is a safe bet that Community Notes will respond rapidly to any AJ post that needs correction," Musk said, referring to X's Wikipedia-style user editing feature.

Since buying Twitter in 2022, Musk has said he would advocate for free speech and reinstated Trump's account after a similar poll narrowly went in the former president's favor. In the interim, Trump started his own social media channel called Truth Social.

"Vox Populi, Vox Dei" (a Latin phrase that translates as "The voice of the people is the voice of God"), Musk posted after the Trump vote.

Permanent suspension removes an account and prevents the user from creating new accounts, a policy that Musk agreed is antithetical to free speech, though he said Jones will not be allowed to break the law.

Jones filed for bankruptcy protection last year after he was ordered to pay nearly $1.5 billion in damages related to baseless claims he made following the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting tragedy in 2012, calling it a hoax and "phony as a $3 bill." Twenty children and six adults were killed.

Advertisement

"My firstborn child died in my arms," Musk wrote in a post in 2022 when users called on him to reconsider letting Jones return to the platform. "I felt his last heartbeat. I have no mercy for anyone who would use the deaths of children for gain, politics or fame."

Now, Musk has said First Amendment concerns must be a priority, and that X should be a "free speech refuge."

"I vehemently disagree with what [Jones] said about Sandy Hook, but are we a platform that believes in freedom of speech or are we not? That is what it comes down to in the end. If the people vote him back on, this will be bad for X financially, but principles matter more than money." Musk posted earlier Saturday,

Disney, Apple and Comcast/NBCUniversal suspended ad buying on X citing Musk's support on an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory in a social media post, for which Musk later apologized.

In an appearance on ex-Fox News host Tucker Carlson's show on X, Jones said he did not expect Musk to reinstate his account.

"I understand that if he did that, the ADL [Anti-Defamation League] and others would really be able to probably shut down Twitter," Jones said.

Advertisement

Courts this month allowed Jones to sell firearms, cars, jewelry and boats on his Infowars program to recover costs associated with his bankruptcy filing.

Latest Headlines

Nikki Haley's 'common sense' approach draws supporters in Iowa town hall
U.S. News // 13 minutes ago
Nikki Haley's 'common sense' approach draws supporters in Iowa town hall
WAUKEE, Iowa, Dec. 10 (UPI) -- On the campaign trail in Iowa on Sunday, Nikki Haley said she does not believe personal attacks against fellow candidates will "get us anywhere."
Trump changes course, says he won't testify Monday at civil fraud trial
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Trump changes course, says he won't testify Monday at civil fraud trial
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump abruptly changed course on Sunday, declaring that he would not testify in his own defense as expected in his ongoing $250 million civil fraud trial in New York.
Gusty winds, heavy rains prompt flood warnings across Eastern United States
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Gusty winds, heavy rains prompt flood warnings across Eastern United States
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- A swath of heavy rain and increasing winds is profoundly impacting travel in the eastern part of the United States Sunday as a storm intensified and traveled northeastward.
Texas legislator John Whitmire rolls to landslide win in Houston mayoral race
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Texas legislator John Whitmire rolls to landslide win in Houston mayoral race
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- John Whitmire, who has spent five decades representing Houston in the Texas Legislature, posted a resounding win over U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee in the city's mayoral race, results showed Sunday.
Man charged with murder in connection with death of Texas cheerleader
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Man charged with murder in connection with death of Texas cheerleader
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- A suspect has been arrested in connection with a 16-year-old Texas cheerleader whose death is being investigated as a homicide, authorities announced Sunday.
UPenn president Liz Magill, board chair resign following anti-Semitism testimony
U.S. News // 1 day ago
UPenn president Liz Magill, board chair resign following anti-Semitism testimony
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill has resigned from her post amid harsh criticism in the wake of her congressional testimony last week about anti-Semitic harassment on campus. 
At least 6 dead after tornadoes rip through Tennessee; rescuers seek survivors
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
At least 6 dead after tornadoes rip through Tennessee; rescuers seek survivors
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- At least six people were killed and dozens injured on Saturday after tornadoes tore through parts of Tennessee, officials said.
Florida man charged with threatening mass shooting on NYC subway
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Florida man charged with threatening mass shooting on NYC subway
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- A Florida man has been charged with making threats to commit a mass shooting in the New York City subway over Thanksgiving weekend, federal prosecutors say.
Ariz. Gov. Hobbs urges reopening of Lukeville entry port, diverts funds to border
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Ariz. Gov. Hobbs urges reopening of Lukeville entry port, diverts funds to border
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs has urged President Joe Biden to reopen the shuttered Lukeville Port of Entry in her state, saying its closure has sparked an "unmitigated crisis" as she diverted funds to address the situation.
Truck driver charged in death of Texas teen killed while exiting school bus
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Truck driver charged in death of Texas teen killed while exiting school bus
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- A truck driver alleged to have struck and killed a 15-year-old boy while he was exiting a school bus near Houston this week has been charged in connection with the incident, authorities say.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Man charged with murder in connection with death of Texas cheerleader
Man charged with murder in connection with death of Texas cheerleader
Truck driver charged in death of Texas teen killed while exiting school bus
Truck driver charged in death of Texas teen killed while exiting school bus
At least 6 dead after tornadoes rip through Tennessee; rescuers seek survivors
At least 6 dead after tornadoes rip through Tennessee; rescuers seek survivors
UPenn president Liz Magill, board chair resign following anti-Semitism testimony
UPenn president Liz Magill, board chair resign following anti-Semitism testimony
Florida man charged with threatening mass shooting on NYC subway
Florida man charged with threatening mass shooting on NYC subway
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement