Alex Jones files for bankruptcy after orders to pay $1.44B to Sandy Hook families

Right-wing Infowars host Alex Jones, pictured greeting Trump supporters in Washington D.C. Jan. 5, 2021, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Texas on Friday. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Right-wing Infowars host Alex Jones filed for personal bankruptcy on Friday in the wake of legal judgments requiring him to pay $1.44 billion to Sandy Hook Elementary school massacre families. Jones filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. Advertisement

In the filing, Jones estimated his assets were worth between $1 million and $10 million and his debts were between $1 billion and $10 billion. He also said he owed between 50 and 99 creditors largely related to business debts.

The largest Jones creditor named in the bankruptcy filing is Robbie Parker, who lost his 6-year-old daughter Emily in the Sandy Hook Elementary mass shooting. Parker was awarded $120 million in damages from Jones in the lawsuit brought against him for falsely claiming the mass shooting in which 20 children and six adults were killed was a hoax.

Jones had repeatedly accused Parker and other Sandy Hook families of being "crisis actors" who conspired to stage the shootings.

An attorney for the families of the Sandy Hook victims told CNBC that the decision to file bankruptcy would not shield Jones' assets from the legal damages he was required to pay.

In an August court filing, Sandy Hook victims alleged Jones was transferring millions of dollars to himself to avoid paying court-ordered compensation to them.

On Nov. 10, Connecticut Superior Court Judge Barbara Bellis froze all assets controlled by Jones and ordered him to pay an additional $473 million in punitive damages to Sandy Hook families.

Jones was forced to admit in court in August that the Sandy Hook shootings were "100% real."

The Sandy Hook victims' relatives said in court that they were harassed by people who believed the lies Jones was peddling on Infowars. They said the harassment started after the shootings and have continued until this year.

Jones just had rapper Ye on Infowars, where he praised Hitler. Ye said during Jone's show, "I see good things about Hitler." Ye was suspended again by Twitter when he tweeted an image of a Jewish Star of David combined with a Nazi swastika.