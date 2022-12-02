Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 2, 2022 / 11:23 AM

Alex Jones files for bankruptcy after orders to pay $1.44B to Sandy Hook families

By Doug Cunningham
1/3
Right-wing Infowars host Alex Jones, pictured greeting Trump supporters in Washington D.C. Jan. 5, 2021, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Texas on Friday. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/07d974564f283c54b2ddd0cf86a04d22/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Right-wing Infowars host Alex Jones, pictured greeting Trump supporters in Washington D.C. Jan. 5, 2021, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Texas on Friday. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Right-wing Infowars host Alex Jones filed for personal bankruptcy on Friday in the wake of legal judgments requiring him to pay $1.44 billion to Sandy Hook Elementary school massacre families.

Jones filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Advertisement

In the filing, Jones estimated his assets were worth between $1 million and $10 million and his debts were between $1 billion and $10 billion. He also said he owed between 50 and 99 creditors largely related to business debts.

The largest Jones creditor named in the bankruptcy filing is Robbie Parker, who lost his 6-year-old daughter Emily in the Sandy Hook Elementary mass shooting. Parker was awarded $120 million in damages from Jones in the lawsuit brought against him for falsely claiming the mass shooting in which 20 children and six adults were killed was a hoax.

RELATED Judge freezes Alex Jones' assets, awards $473M more to Sandy Hook families

Jones had repeatedly accused Parker and other Sandy Hook families of being "crisis actors" who conspired to stage the shootings.

An attorney for the families of the Sandy Hook victims told CNBC that the decision to file bankruptcy would not shield Jones' assets from the legal damages he was required to pay.

Advertisement

In an August court filing, Sandy Hook victims alleged Jones was transferring millions of dollars to himself to avoid paying court-ordered compensation to them.

RELATED Alex Jones questioned in court over Sandy Hook hoax claims

On Nov. 10, Connecticut Superior Court Judge Barbara Bellis froze all assets controlled by Jones and ordered him to pay an additional $473 million in punitive damages to Sandy Hook families.

Jones was forced to admit in court in August that the Sandy Hook shootings were "100% real."

The Sandy Hook victims' relatives said in court that they were harassed by people who believed the lies Jones was peddling on Infowars. They said the harassment started after the shootings and have continued until this year.

Jones just had rapper Ye on Infowars, where he praised Hitler. Ye said during Jone's show, "I see good things about Hitler." Ye was suspended again by Twitter when he tweeted an image of a Jewish Star of David combined with a Nazi swastika.

Latest Headlines

Watch Live: Biden signs railroad legislation to avert strike
U.S. News // 42 minutes ago
Watch Live: Biden signs railroad legislation to avert strike
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden signed legislation on Friday that would avert a national railroad strike in the middle of the critical holiday season, but the measure did not include improved sick pay measures some union workers had
U.S. economy added 263,000 jobs in November
U.S. News // 56 minutes ago
U.S. economy added 263,000 jobs in November
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- The economy added 263,000 jobs in November while the country's unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.7%, according to new figures released by the Labor Department on Friday.
Lawsuit says DeSantis' migrant relocation is unconstitutional
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Lawsuit says DeSantis' migrant relocation is unconstitutional
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- The Southern Poverty Law Center has filed a federal lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis alleging that sending migrants seeking asylum to other states is unconstitutional.
Small town Christmas attraction destroyed in Southern storms
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Small town Christmas attraction destroyed in Southern storms
Over the last few years, a local tourist attraction company has transformed a small Mississippi town into a winter wonderland in December, with plans this year to add a 14-story Christmas tree. Then the storms came.
Biden hosts French President Emmanuel Macron in first State Dinner at White House
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden hosts French President Emmanuel Macron in first State Dinner at White House
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden hosted French President Emmanuel Macron and more than 300 guests Thursday night for the first State Dinner at the White House since he took office nearly two years ago.
Pair pleads guilty to bribery scheme linked to Marshall Islands investment region
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Pair pleads guilty to bribery scheme linked to Marshall Islands investment region
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- The former heads of a New York-based non-governmental organization have pleaded guilty to bribing Marshall Islands officials in exchange for passing legislation to benefit their business interests.
Ye again booted from Twitter after posting swastika in Star of David
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Ye again booted from Twitter after posting swastika in Star of David
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, has again been suspended from Twitter, the social media platform's owner Elon Musk confirmed Thursday night.
Man charged with murder over fatal Thanksgiving road rage shooting
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Man charged with murder over fatal Thanksgiving road rage shooting
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Prosecutors in California have charged a 41-year-old father with murder over a Thanksgiving road rage incident that led to him shooting six people, one fatally, in front of his 3-year-old son.
Pantone reveals 2023 color of the year, Viva Magenta
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Pantone reveals 2023 color of the year, Viva Magenta
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Pantone, the New Jersey-based company known for its proprietary color matching system, has revealed its 2023 color of the year: Viva Magenta.
Ex-San Antonio police officer charged with attempted murder for shooting teen at McDonald's
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Ex-San Antonio police officer charged with attempted murder for shooting teen at McDonald's
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- A Texas grand jury on Thursday indicted a former San Antonio police officer on attempted murder and assault charges over the shooting of an armed 17-year-old boy sitting in a car parked at a McDonald's restaurant.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Federal court blocks special master review of seized Trump documents
Federal court blocks special master review of seized Trump documents
Florida Gators backup QB Jalen Kitna charged with sharing child pornography
Florida Gators backup QB Jalen Kitna charged with sharing child pornography
Key inflation number cools; Biden says economic plan is working
Key inflation number cools; Biden says economic plan is working
Arizona county supervisors certify election results after order from judge
Arizona county supervisors certify election results after order from judge
Ye again booted from Twitter after posting swastika in Star of David
Ye again booted from Twitter after posting swastika in Star of David
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement