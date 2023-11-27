Trending
Advertisement
World News
Nov. 27, 2023 / 10:58 AM

Elon Musk tours Israeli kibbutz with Benjamin Netanyahu, meets hostage families

By Paul Godfrey
Elon Musk (L) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C) receive a briefing from officials as they tour Kibbutz Kfar Aza in Israel on Monday. The settlement was destroyed by Hamas during its attacks on October 7. Photo by Amos Ben-Gershom/Israel Government Press Office
1 of 3 | Elon Musk (L) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C) receive a briefing from officials as they tour Kibbutz Kfar Aza in Israel on Monday. The settlement was destroyed by Hamas during its attacks on October 7. Photo by Amos Ben-Gershom/Israel Government Press Office | License Photo

Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Elon Musk on Monday toured a kibbutz razed by Hamas alongside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ahead of a meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, who was expected to push for more to be done to tackle anti-Semitism online.

During his visit to the Kfar Aza Kibbutz, where 52 people were massacred during Hamas' Oct. 7 attacks, the pair went to the family home of the newly released hostage Abigail Edan. Musk heard how the 4-year-old's parents died and she was abducted and taken to Gaza.

Advertisement

Earlier, in a live-streamed conversation, Musk, who has been under fire over his apparent endorsement of an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory post on his X platform and tolerating hate speech on the site, told Netanyahu he agreed Hamas must be destroyed.

"Those who are intent on murder must be neutralized," Musk said. "Then the propaganda must stop. They're just training people to be murderers."

Related

But he also called for Gaza to be rebuilt and made prosperous.

Herzog's office said representatives of the families of hostages were also expected to be present at the meeting with Musk in Jerusalem, which would be held in private.

Advertisement

Musk's visit came as Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi welcomed SpaceX's acceptance of what Israel said was a "vital" veto over any future planned provision of its Starlink Internet service in Gaza.

The billionaire sparked a row with Jerusalem in October after saying he wanted to deploy the satellite service over Gaza to restore telecommunications to internationally recognized aid organizations operating there, which have suffered repeated communications blackouts since Israel launched its military offensive.

Israel responded by threatening to block Starlink by any means necessary, arguing that Hamas might use it for military purposes.

"As a result of this significant agreement, Starlink satellite units can only be operated in Israel with the approval of the Israeli Ministry of Communications, including the Gaza Strip," Karhi wrote on X, welcoming Musk to Israel.

"During your time in Israel, I hope that you will be able to gain valuable insight, and that it will serve as a springboard for future endeavors, as well as enhance your relationship with the Jewish people and values we share with the entire world."

SpaceX, whose network of more than 3,500 low-Earth orbit satellites provide Internet to remote regions or places where communications infrastructure has been damaged or disabled, launched 95 satellites in a six-day period in March 2022 to help Ukraine after its communications were disrupted by Russian forces.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

North Korea restoring guard posts, placing firearms along border with South
World News // 2 minutes ago
North Korea restoring guard posts, placing firearms along border with South
SEOUL, Nov. 27 (UPI) -- North Korea has begun rebuilding guard posts and placing heavy firearms along the border with South Korea after effectively scrapping a 2018 inter-Korean military tension reduction deal, the defense ministry said Monday.
Vatican: Pope Francis cancels meetings to recover from illness
World News // 2 hours ago
Vatican: Pope Francis cancels meetings to recover from illness
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Lung inflammation and breathing difficulties forced Pope Francis to cancel several meetings, the Vatican said Monday.
Indian rescuers 'back to the drawing board' as tunnel rescue effort enters week 3
World News // 2 hours ago
Indian rescuers 'back to the drawing board' as tunnel rescue effort enters week 3
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Indian rescuers in the state of Uttarakhand trying to reach a construction crew trapped in a collapsed highway tunnel were drilling from above and excavating sideways Monday as authorities scrambled for a new solution.
U.S. captures 5 in attempted pirating of commercial ship in Gulf of Aden
World News // 3 hours ago
U.S. captures 5 in attempted pirating of commercial ship in Gulf of Aden
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Five armed intruders surrendered to U.S. forces after they tried to take control of a merchant ship near Yemen over the weekend in the Gulf of Aden in what appeared to be the latest attempt at piracy by Houthi rebels.
Fourth group of Israelis to be released as hopes for truce extension grow
World News // 4 hours ago
Fourth group of Israelis to be released as hopes for truce extension grow
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- A third group of hostages was due to be released by Hamas on Monday as a temporary truce between the militant group and Israel enters its final day amid signs it could be extended.
Shooting in Winnipeg leaves three people dead, two in critical condition
World News // 14 hours ago
Shooting in Winnipeg leaves three people dead, two in critical condition
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Police are investigating a shooting early Sunday that left three people dead and two others critically injured in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, police said.
Third round of hostages and prisoners released, Gaza truce could be extended
World News // 1 day ago
Third round of hostages and prisoners released, Gaza truce could be extended
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Hamas has released 14 Israeli hostages and three foreign nationals in exchange for Israel's freeing of 39 Palestinian prisoners, officials reported.
Shooting in Sierra Leone's main jail prompts nationwide curfew
World News // 18 hours ago
Shooting in Sierra Leone's main jail prompts nationwide curfew
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Sierra Leone's president declared a nationwide curfew Sunday after gunmen attacked the military's main and largest barracks in the West African nation's capital and then overran detention centers, including a prison.
Erdoğan speaks with Iranian leader; criticism of Israel by NATO nations grows
World News // 18 hours ago
Erdoğan speaks with Iranian leader; criticism of Israel by NATO nations grows
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke Sunday with his Iranian counterpart, President Ebrahim Raisi, about the war in Gaza as international criticism of Israel continues to grow.
Netanyahu visits Gaza, marking first such trip by Israeli leader since 2005
World News // 20 hours ago
Netanyahu visits Gaza, marking first such trip by Israeli leader since 2005
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Israel's embattled leader Benjamin Netanyahu, facing criticism from his own citizens about his handling of the war in Gaza, visited the occupied territory Sunday in body armor and a tactical helmet.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Palestinian students studying at U.S. universities shot in Vermont
Palestinian students studying at U.S. universities shot in Vermont
California man accused of videotaping himself killing a homeless person
California man accused of videotaping himself killing a homeless person
Shooting in Winnipeg leaves three people dead, two in critical condition
Shooting in Winnipeg leaves three people dead, two in critical condition
Israeli software company opens Hamas.com propaganda site
Israeli software company opens Hamas.com propaganda site
Erdoğan speaks with Iranian leader; criticism of Israel by NATO nations grows
Erdoğan speaks with Iranian leader; criticism of Israel by NATO nations grows
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement