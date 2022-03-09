Trending
March 9, 2022 / 2:00 AM

Watch live: SpaceX plans to launch 48 Starlink satellites

By Paul Brinkmann
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is prepared to launch Starlink satellites from Florida in May. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

ORLANDO, Fla., March 9 (UPI) -- SpaceX plans to launch 48 more of the company's own Starlink broadband Internet satellites on Wednesday morning from Florida.

The company plans liftoff of the Falcon 9 rocket at 8:45 a.m. EST from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Potential showers and cloudiness pose a 20% chance that the launch could be postponed, according to a U.S. Space Force forecast.

"The primary weather concern for tomorrow's launch attempt remains the Cumulus Cloud Rule due to the slight chance that showers persist longer than expected," forecasters wrote.

Like several recent SpaceX launches from Florida, Wednesday's mission will fly south from the Cape, prompting the Space Force to ask that boaters and pilots check the launch "keep out" zones and avoid the area.

SpaceX has provided Starlink ground terminals to the Ukrainian government for use during its defense amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk said on Twitter that Starlink teams had been focused on "cyber defense and overcoming signal jamming" due to the conflict.

"Some Starlink terminals near conflict areas were being jammed for several hours at a time. Our latest software update bypasses the jamming," Musk tweeted on March 4.

SpaceX has launched over 2,200 Starlink satellites since May 2019, but around 1,564 are operational, according to data published by Harvard astrophysicist Jonathan McDowell, who tracks the satellites.

Thursday's launch is the third Starlink mission since SpaceX lost about 40 of the satellites during a solar storm that increased air drag on them, preventing the spacecraft from reaching orbit. They burned up safely as they re-entered the atmosphere.

The first-stage booster for the rocket has been used in three previous launches. Following the release of the second stage, the first stage will fly back to a landing pad in the Atlantic Ocean on the company's barge, A Shortfall of Gravitas.

NASA, SpaceX launch Crew-3 mission to ISS

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches NASA's third crew to the International Space Station at 9:03 p.m. November 10 from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

