Dec. 1 (UPI) -- The White House on Friday reaffirmed its commitment to combating HIV/AIDS and cited past and ongoing progress on the 35th annual observance of World AIDS Day.
"The global community, including the U.S., is making progress toward eliminating HIV transmission, but we must accelerate these efforts," the White House said in a press release Friday. "In too many communities, barriers to comprehensive HIV prevention and treatment limit awareness, access, and engagement in HIV services by priority populations with or most at risk of HIV."