Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Sept. 7, 2023 / 9:47 AM

Mpox vaccine reduces severity of disease, study confirms

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
An international team of scientists found that those people who had either mpox vaccination or a previous infection in 2022 had less severe disease. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
An international team of scientists found that those people who had either mpox vaccination or a previous infection in 2022 had less severe disease. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

While it doesn't prevent infection altogether, new research shows the mpox vaccine reduces the severity of disease in those who fall ill from the virus.

An international team of scientists found that those people who had either mpox vaccination or a previous infection in 2022 had less severe disease.

Advertisement

The researchers studied 38 mpox infections in 37 gay and bisexual men; among the group were eight reinfections and 30 that occurred after a complete vaccination course.

Patients who had been vaccinated had fewer lesions, less disease of the mucous membranes of the mouth and genitals, and minimal need for pain medication or hospitalization.

Read More

Researchers used what is called the Mpox-SSS score to assess symptom severity. The scoring system was developed during the 2022 multi-country outbreak. It is a numerical score given with consideration for number of lesions, the level of care required for the patient, the amount of pain medication needed, the extent of mucosal areas affected, and whether there is any bacterial superinfection.

In those who were reinfected, participants had less severe disease with less need for pain medicine compared to their first infection. Fewer areas of their bodies were affected and recovery was faster. The first infection lasted a median of 21 days. The second infection lasted a median of 15 days.

Advertisement

"This is good news and shows that post-vaccination infections are less severe and the need for hospitalization is lower. This is clear evidence that vaccination is an important tool in reducing morbidity and controlling further outbreaks," said lead study author Dr. Chloe Orkin, a professor of HIV medicine at Queen Mary University of London.

"We have to ensure global access to vaccinations and treatments if we want to curb this global outbreak, especially in the African regions that have been historically worst affected and are still without access to vaccines or treatment for mpox," Orkin added in a university news release.

The study was the largest and only case series to examine both reinfections and infections after a complete vaccine course.

More than 87,000 cases of human mpox have been reported since May 2022 in 112 countries. Transmission has primarily been in sexually active gay and bisexual men. It's spread by skin-to-skin and bodily fluid contact.

Mpox, formerly called monkeypox, causes rashes, fevers and blisters, but can also lead to brain inflammation and seizures. Death rates of up to 27% are seen in a very immunosuppressed group, those with advanced HIV disease.

The findings were published recently in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal.

Advertisement

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on mpox.

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

U.S. deaths from obesity-linked heart disease tripled in 20 years
Health News // 22 hours ago
U.S. deaths from obesity-linked heart disease tripled in 20 years
Obesity taxes many parts of the body, but new research suggests the heart might take the hardest hit of all.
Physical fitness may reduce need for psychiatric medications
Health News // 23 hours ago
Physical fitness may reduce need for psychiatric medications
People in better physical condition appear to have less need for drugs to treat mood disorders, Norwegian researchers have found.
Early-onset cancers are rising among people under 50
Health News // 23 hours ago
Early-onset cancers are rising among people under 50
Cancer is surging among people under 50, a new global study reveals. Over the past 30 years, new cases have increased 79% worldwide in that age bracket, according to a report published Tuesday in BMJ Oncology.
Eye-tracking technology may help diagnose autism in toddlers
Health News // 1 day ago
Eye-tracking technology may help diagnose autism in toddlers
Just 1 in 4 children with autism is diagnosed before age 3, but a new eye-tracking technology may allow for earlier diagnosis and intervention, according to three clinical studies of more than 1,500 kids.
Synthetic opioid nitazenes called more potent than fentanyl
Health News // 1 day ago
Synthetic opioid nitazenes called more potent than fentanyl
A new investigation finds nitazenes are 1,000 times more potent than morphine, which makes them 10 times more power than fentanyl.
Boys who smoke in early teens could pass harmful genetic traits to future children
Health News // 2 days ago
Boys who smoke in early teens could pass harmful genetic traits to future children
New research suggests that boys who smoke in their early teens risk passing on harmful genetic traits to future children.
Childhood trauma may affect sexual health of women
Health News // 2 days ago
Childhood trauma may affect sexual health of women
A stressful or traumatic childhood experience -- anything from parents divorcing to a sibling's drug problem -- may have long-term effects on a woman's sexual health.
'Float therapy' may improve body dissatisfaction in people with anorexia
Health News // 2 days ago
'Float therapy' may improve body dissatisfaction in people with anorexia
Float therapy, where a patient is suspended in a pool of warm, salty water in a soundproof room, could help ease some aspects of anorexia nervosa, a small new study found.
CPAP may relieve heartburn, chronic cough
Health News // 5 days ago
CPAP may relieve heartburn, chronic cough
A continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machine can relieve not only sleep apnea but the heartburn and chronic cough that often accompanies it, a new study finds.
Paperwork causes delays in cancer treatment
Health News // 5 days ago
Paperwork causes delays in cancer treatment
Red tape is getting in the way of cancer patients receiving the treatment they crucially require, a new study has found.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Childhood trauma may affect sexual health of women
Childhood trauma may affect sexual health of women
Eye-tracking technology may help diagnose autism in toddlers
Eye-tracking technology may help diagnose autism in toddlers
Synthetic opioid nitazenes called more potent than fentanyl
Synthetic opioid nitazenes called more potent than fentanyl
U.S. deaths from obesity-linked heart disease tripled in 20 years
U.S. deaths from obesity-linked heart disease tripled in 20 years
Early-onset cancers are rising among people under 50
Early-onset cancers are rising among people under 50
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement