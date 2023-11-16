Hundreds 'potentially' exposed to hepatitis, HIV at Mass. hospital

Pixabay A Salem, Massachusetts hospital is warning of potential infection after IV procedures. Photo by Dmitriy Gutarev

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Nearly 450 patients at Salem Hospital have potentially been exposed to hepatitis B, hepatitis C, and HIV over the course of two years, the Massachusetts hospital, located about 20 miles northeast of Boston announced Thursday. The patients were at the hospital for endoscopy procedures, which entail a doctor inserting a tube-like instrument into the body to look inside. Types of endoscopy procedures include bronchoscopies, colonoscopies and laparoscopies. Advertisement

The hospital said some of its patients might have been exposed when IV drugs were given for sedation prior to the procedure "in a manner not consistent with our best practice."

Hospital officials gave no specifics on how the exposure may have occurred or how it was corrected, just that Salem Hospital learned of the incidents earlier this year, corrected the practice and notified its quality and infection control teams.

"Salem Hospital has notified all potentially impacted patients, set up a clinician-staffed hotline to answer questions, and we are providing them with free screening and any necessary support," a statement from the hospital said. "There is no evidence to date of any infections resulting from this incident (and) we have determined that the infection risk to patients from this event is extremely small."

The department advised the hospital to notify all patients in writing about the "potential exposure to bloodborne pathogens and to offer free-of-charge follow-up care, including testing," it said in a statement.

A department spokesperson said the risk of exposure was small and that if people had not been contacted by the hospital, there was no need for concern.

"The safety of our patients is our highest priority, and we have undertaken multiple corrective actions in response to this event," the statement from Mass Brigham said. "We sincerely apologize to those who have been impacted, and we remain committed to delivering high-quality, compassionate health care to our community."

There is a vaccine available for hepatitis B, but no vaccines to prevent infection with hepatitis C or HIV.