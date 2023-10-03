Trending
Advertisement
Health News
Oct. 3, 2023 / 12:26 AM

CDC considers common antibiotic after unprotected sex to prevent STIs

By Sheri Walsh
A draft recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention could advise doctors to prescribe the antibiotic doxycycline, after unprotected sex, to prevent sexually transmitted infections. Photo courtesy of San Francisco AIDS Foundation
A draft recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention could advise doctors to prescribe the antibiotic doxycycline, after unprotected sex, to prevent sexually transmitted infections. Photo courtesy of San Francisco AIDS Foundation

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- A draft recommendation from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention could advise doctors to prescribe a strong antibiotic, after unprotected sex, to prevent sexually transmitted infections including syphilis, gonorrhea and chlamydia.

Doxycycline, which could be used as a morning-after pill to prevent STI's, would only be recommended for men who have sex with men and transgender women, according to the proposed guidelines announced Monday by the CDC.

Advertisement

"The purpose of the proposed guidelines is to provide updated clinical guidance for healthcare providers to inform the use of doxycycline PEP for preventing bacterial STI infections," the CDC said. PEP stands for post-exposure prophylaxis.

Final guidelines will not be released until the agency gathers public comment through Nov. 16.

Read More

It "allows us to gather important input before finalizing guidance, and gives clinical providers, people affected by STIs and partner organizations the opportunity to weigh in before our guidance is finalized," Dr. Jonathan Mermin, director of CDC's National Center for HIV, Viral Hepatitis, STD and TB Prevention, wrote in an email to CNN.

While doxycycline -- which inhibits bacterial growth -- is currently prescribed to treat STIs after an infection, researchers say 200mg of the drug may prevent infections if taken within 72 hours after unprotected sex.

Advertisement

According to CDC data, prevention is desperately needed as STIs hit a record high in 2021, with syphilis hitting its highest numbers in more than 70 years and gonorrhea and chlamydia rates climbing 4% over the previous year.

"It's going to take game-changing innovations for us to turn the STI epidemic around. And Doxy-PEP is the first major new prevention intervention we have for STIs in decades," Mermin said, adding that if approved, the drug could prevent tens of thousands of infections.

"The good news about doxycycline though is that it is a fairly cheap drug. It's a drug that's been around for a long time," said David Harvey, executive director of the National Coalition of STD Directors. "So this is unlike what we see with some HIV medications that are very, very expensive."

Latest Headlines

WHO recommends second vaccine against malaria
Health News // 13 hours ago
WHO recommends second vaccine against malaria
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- The World Health Organization on Monday recommended a new vaccine for malaria, the mosquito-borne disease, which continues to plague the African region and kills nearly 500,000 children annually.
Loneliness could increase chance of Parkinson's disease, study indicates
Health News // 14 hours ago
Loneliness could increase chance of Parkinson's disease, study indicates
New YORK, Oct. 2 (UPI) -- A new study suggests that loneliness may be associated with a significant increased risk of developing Parkinson's disease, the second most common neurodegenerative condition after Alzheimer's disease.
Many patients with Medicaid don't get treatment for opioid use disorder
Health News // 15 hours ago
Many patients with Medicaid don't get treatment for opioid use disorder
Medications that cut cravings have been shown to help with opioid use disorder, yet nearly a third of Medicaid recipients dealing with opioid addiction aren't getting them, a new report shows.
COVID-19 linked to more sepsis cases than previously thought
Health News // 3 days ago
COVID-19 linked to more sepsis cases than previously thought
The life-threatening infection sepsis was more common than once thought among COVID-19 patients early in the pandemic.
Most older Americans disagree with age cutoffs for cancer screening
Health News // 3 days ago
Most older Americans disagree with age cutoffs for cancer screening
While guidelines for cancer screening have begun factoring in life expectancy, a new poll shows a majority of older adults disagree with age cutoffs based on how long a person is expected to live.
Type 1 diabetes diagnosed after age 30 for many U.S. adults
Health News // 3 days ago
Type 1 diabetes diagnosed after age 30 for many U.S. adults
Investigators concluded that nearly 4 in 10 Americans with Type 1 diabetes aren't diagnosed with the blood sugar condition until they're at least 30.
Megan Thee Stallion urges fans to check on friends for mental health
Health News // 4 days ago
Megan Thee Stallion urges fans to check on friends for mental health
Megan Thee Stallion is part of a new public service announcement called Seize the Awkward, a national campaign to encourage young people to talk to friends about mental health.
Adding 3,000 steps per day may lower blood pressure among older adults
Health News // 4 days ago
Adding 3,000 steps per day may lower blood pressure among older adults
Adding 3,000 extra steps a day can help older adults with hypertension significantly lower their blood pressure.
New antibiotic ceftobiprole shows promise against resistant staph infections
Health News // 4 days ago
New antibiotic ceftobiprole shows promise against resistant staph infections
New research shows that an antibiotic effective for bacterial pneumonia also appears to fight treatment-resistant staph infections.
Study suggests link between job loss and higher risk of miscarriage, stillbirth
Health News // 4 days ago
Study suggests link between job loss and higher risk of miscarriage, stillbirth
The risk of miscarriage or stillbirth doubled after a pregnant woman or her partner lost a job, European researchers found.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

COVID-19 linked to more sepsis cases than previously thought
COVID-19 linked to more sepsis cases than previously thought
Loneliness could increase chance of Parkinson's disease, study indicates
Loneliness could increase chance of Parkinson's disease, study indicates
WHO recommends second vaccine against malaria
WHO recommends second vaccine against malaria
Many patients with Medicaid don't get treatment for opioid use disorder
Many patients with Medicaid don't get treatment for opioid use disorder
Most older Americans disagree with age cutoffs for cancer screening
Most older Americans disagree with age cutoffs for cancer screening
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement