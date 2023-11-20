1 of 2 | The soon-to-be exonerated birds, named Liberty and Bell, were unveiled Sunday at a news conference in Washington amid crowds and camera flashes inside the Willard InterContinental Hotel. Photo provided by the National Turkey Federation

Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Two turkeys from a farm in Minnesota will be pardoned at the White House on Monday as part of a longstanding and cherished Thanksgiving tradition. The soon-to-be exonerated birds, named Liberty and Bell, were unveiled Sunday at a news conference in Washington amid crowds and camera flashes inside the Willard InterContinental Hotel. Advertisement

The turkeys will be pardoned at the White House in a 4-minute ceremony overseen by President Joe Biden, who will grant clemency to the feathery fowls ahead of Thursday's holiday, meaning they won't be cooked up and served for this year's feast.

This year's birds were named in honor of the Liberty Bell in Philadelphia, where Biden's 2020 campaign was headquartered.

Meet Liberty and Bell! NTF Chairman Steve Lykken of @Jennieo had the honor of announcing the Presidential Turkeys' names at today's press conference. No doubt, #Liberty & #Bell are excited to meet @POTUS at the @WhiteHouse tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/XKn3Se8Bia— National Turkey Federation (@natlturkeyfed) November 19, 2023

The young turkeys were hatched more than four months ago in Willmar, Minn., as part of the "Presidential Flock," according to the National Turkey Federation, which sponsored the event.

Ahead of their grand introduction on Sunday, the turkeys underwent training to familiarize them with crowds, cameras, music and loud noises to ensure they were prepared to meet the American people.

After leaving their coming out party in the hotel lobby, the birds retired to a comfortable double-bed suite for the rest of the evening.

Apart from the lighthearted fanfare in Washington, the birds also served to spotlight the agriculture industry as well as the efforts of the nation's turkey farmers, said Steve Lykken, who is NTF chairman and president of Jennie-O Turkey Store.

"This event certainly for us, is an opportunity to recognize the really hard work of turkey farmers and men and women throughout animal agriculture and the turkey industry, and this is no exception," he said.

After leaving Washington, the pardoned turkeys are set to be housed at the University of Minnesota, Lykken added.

At last year's pardoning, Biden cracked jokes about Republicans as he granted amnesty to two turkeys named Chocolate and Chip.

The tradition of pardoning the Thanksgiving turkey is the subject of historical debate.

Some believe the annual rite dates back 76 years to 1947, when President Harry S. Truman absolved one of the birds for the first time, the White House said.

Others say President Abraham Lincoln may have granted reprieve to a turkey in 1863, however, the White House believes this story to be only legend.

The first documented turkey pardon was given 100 years later by President John F. Kennedy in 1963, but the tradition didn't really catch on until President George H.W. Bush vindicated a turkey in 1989.