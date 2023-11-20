Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 20, 2023 / 7:58 AM

2023 turkey pardoning: Joe Biden to exonerate 'Liberty,' 'Bell'

President spares birds from being served at upcoming holiday feast

By A.L. Lee
The soon-to-be exonerated birds, named Liberty and Bell, were unveiled Sunday at a news conference in Washington amid crowds and camera flashes inside the Willard InterContinental Hotel. Photo provided by the National Turkey Federation
1 of 2 | The soon-to-be exonerated birds, named Liberty and Bell, were unveiled Sunday at a news conference in Washington amid crowds and camera flashes inside the Willard InterContinental Hotel. Photo provided by the National Turkey Federation

Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Two turkeys from a farm in Minnesota will be pardoned at the White House on Monday as part of a longstanding and cherished Thanksgiving tradition.

The soon-to-be exonerated birds, named Liberty and Bell, were unveiled Sunday at a news conference in Washington amid crowds and camera flashes inside the Willard InterContinental Hotel.

Advertisement

The turkeys will be pardoned at the White House in a 4-minute ceremony overseen by President Joe Biden, who will grant clemency to the feathery fowls ahead of Thursday's holiday, meaning they won't be cooked up and served for this year's feast.

This year's birds were named in honor of the Liberty Bell in Philadelphia, where Biden's 2020 campaign was headquartered.

The young turkeys were hatched more than four months ago in Willmar, Minn., as part of the "Presidential Flock," according to the National Turkey Federation, which sponsored the event.

Advertisement

Ahead of their grand introduction on Sunday, the turkeys underwent training to familiarize them with crowds, cameras, music and loud noises to ensure they were prepared to meet the American people.

After leaving their coming out party in the hotel lobby, the birds retired to a comfortable double-bed suite for the rest of the evening.

Apart from the lighthearted fanfare in Washington, the birds also served to spotlight the agriculture industry as well as the efforts of the nation's turkey farmers, said Steve Lykken, who is NTF chairman and president of Jennie-O Turkey Store.

"This event certainly for us, is an opportunity to recognize the really hard work of turkey farmers and men and women throughout animal agriculture and the turkey industry, and this is no exception," he said.

After leaving Washington, the pardoned turkeys are set to be housed at the University of Minnesota, Lykken added.

At last year's pardoning, Biden cracked jokes about Republicans as he granted amnesty to two turkeys named Chocolate and Chip.

The tradition of pardoning the Thanksgiving turkey is the subject of historical debate.

Some believe the annual rite dates back 76 years to 1947, when President Harry S. Truman absolved one of the birds for the first time, the White House said.

Advertisement

Others say President Abraham Lincoln may have granted reprieve to a turkey in 1863, however, the White House believes this story to be only legend.

The first documented turkey pardon was given 100 years later by President John F. Kennedy in 1963, but the tradition didn't really catch on until President George H.W. Bush vindicated a turkey in 1989.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Kyle Vogt resigns as CEO of GM's Cruise
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Kyle Vogt resigns as CEO of GM's Cruise
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Kyle Vogt, the co-founder of the General Motors-owned autonomous vehicle startup Cruise, announced his resignation on Sunday in what appears to be a continued fallout from recent setbacks.
Mother seeks answers in 37-year-old son's death and burial in pauper's grave
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Mother seeks answers in 37-year-old son's death and burial in pauper's grave
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- For months, Bettersten Wade called Jackson, Miss., police for updates about her 37-year-old son, who had disappeared in March. After five months, she learned he was buried in a pauper's grave.
Former first lady Melania Trump among those paying tribute to Rosalynn Carter
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Former first lady Melania Trump among those paying tribute to Rosalynn Carter
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Tributes from around the world praised former first lady Rosalynn Carter, who died Sunday at her home in Plains, Ga. She was 96.
Former first lady, mental health advocate Rosalynn Carter dies at 96
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Former first lady, mental health advocate Rosalynn Carter dies at 96
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Former first lady Rosalynn Carter, wife of former President Jimmy Carter, died Sunday in Plains, Ga., at age 96. "Rosalynn was my equal partner in everything I ever accomplished," the former president said.
Bartender arrested, 27-year-old woman found bludgeoned with fire extinguisher
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Bartender arrested, 27-year-old woman found bludgeoned with fire extinguisher
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- A California bartender was arrested earlier this week after a 27-year-old woman was found beaten to death with a fire extinguisher and abandoned at a construction site.
Memphis police find gunman dead after shooting spree kills 3 women, teen girl
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Memphis police find gunman dead after shooting spree kills 3 women, teen girl
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- A man wanted by Memphis police in a Saturday shooting that killed three women and a 13-year-old girl was found dead the next day from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said.
OpenAI's former CEO Sam Altman may return, reports say
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
OpenAI's former CEO Sam Altman may return, reports say
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- OpenAI's board of directors is reportedly in discussions to reinstall ChatGPT developer and former CEO Sam Altman after he was ousted days ago, but it's not clear if Altman even wants to return.
Interstate-10 in Los Angeles 'fully operational' Monday morning after repairs
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Interstate-10 in Los Angeles 'fully operational' Monday morning after repairs
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Interstate 10, a crucial artery in Los Angeles, will reopen early Monday, well ahead of the months and weeks originally estimated to fix the roadway after it was damaged in a fire.
California man sentenced to 700 years for sexual assaults on boys while serving as nanny
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
California man sentenced to 700 years for sexual assaults on boys while serving as nanny
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- A man who worked for several years as a babysitter in Southern California was sentenced to more than 700 years in prison Friday for sexually assaulting 16 boys who were left in his care over the past decade.
North Georgia Methodists OK departure of 261 congregations amid split over LGBTQ rights
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
North Georgia Methodists OK departure of 261 congregations amid split over LGBTQ rights
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- The North Georgia Conference of the United Methodist Church on Saturday approved the departure of 261 congregations that chose to part ways with the denomination due to an ongoing disagreement over LGBTQ rights.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

California man sentenced to 700 years for sexual assaults on boys while serving as nanny
California man sentenced to 700 years for sexual assaults on boys while serving as nanny
Bartender arrested, 27-year-old woman found bludgeoned with fire extinguisher
Bartender arrested, 27-year-old woman found bludgeoned with fire extinguisher
Former first lady Melania Trump among those paying tribute to Rosalynn Carter
Former first lady Melania Trump among those paying tribute to Rosalynn Carter
North Georgia Methodists OK departure of 261 congregations amid split over LGBTQ rights
North Georgia Methodists OK departure of 261 congregations amid split over LGBTQ rights
Memphis police find gunman dead after shooting spree kills 3 women, teen girl
Memphis police find gunman dead after shooting spree kills 3 women, teen girl
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement