U.S. plumber bracing for 'Brown Friday' after Thanksgiving

The company said the main culprits are clogs in kitchen sinks, toilets and garbage disposals.
"Often, the case is that a house already has partially clogged drains that go unnoticed, until holiday guests arrive and overwhelm the system," company spokesman Paul Abrams said on Roto-Rooter's website. "Even more problematic is that virtually every traditional Thanksgiving dish is a drain clogging culprit."
Roto-Rooter offered some advice for avoiding Thanksgiving-weekend plumbing catastrophes, including keeping fats and cooking oils away from the sink, wiping grease out of pots and pans with a paper towel before washing them, and not putting potential clog-causing foods such as poultry skins, celery, fruit and potato peels down the garbage disposal.