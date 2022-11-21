Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 21, 2022 / 12:52 PM

Biden pardons turkeys named Chocolate, Chip in annual Thanksgiving tradition

By Adam Schrader
1/5
Hunter Biden carries Beau Biden to an event where President Joe Biden will pardon The National Thanksgiving Turkeys on Monday on the South Lawn of the White House. The two turkeys are from North Carolina and their names are Chocolate and Chip. Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/ee373a420821d4d7a265002ffb297fda/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Hunter Biden carries Beau Biden to an event where President Joe Biden will pardon The National Thanksgiving Turkeys on Monday on the South Lawn of the White House. The two turkeys are from North Carolina and their names are Chocolate and Chip. Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 21 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden pardoned two turkeys named Chocolate and Chip on Monday, marking the annual Thanksgiving tradition with jokes about Republicans.

Biden, speaking from the White House, said that the turkeys listened to music to prepare for the crowd noise at the White House and interacted with children "to show their softer side."

Advertisement

"Sounds like another flock hoping to come to Washington in 2024," Biden joked.

"We're joined by another group of kids, students from Brooklyn Middle School, and the reason they're here in Washington and the reason they're joining us today is they were invited a couple of years ago to come and because of COVID, we couldn't have it."

RELATED Joe Biden becomes first 80-year-old U.S. president

The president said that he left his dog, Commander, upstairs because he feared the German Shephard would go after the turkeys. Commander began barking as the president told attendees that he didn't want to "gobble up too much of their time."

"The votes are in; they've been counted and verified. There's no ballot stuffing, there's no foul play," Biden said in a dig at false claims from Republicans that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from former President Donald Trump.

Advertisement

"The only red wave this season is going to be if a German Shepherd, Commander, knocks over the cranberry sauce on our table."

RELATED Joe Biden's granddaughter Naomi Biden marries Peter Neal

Biden said that the turkeys, after receiving their presidential pardons, are going to visit North Carolina State University.

"Now, when we told them that they're joining the Wolf Pack, they got a little scared," Biden said. "But then we explained it was just a mascot for the school."

Biden ended his speech by telling attendees that the United States "can't forget the reason for Thanksgiving in the first place."

RELATED Biden asks Supreme Court to lift injunction on student debt relief

"The Pilgrims thought it was pretty important in times to come together and thank God and be grateful for what we have," Biden said, before urging Americans to get vaccinated against the flu and COVID-19 ahead of winter.

"That's what the Thanksgiving tradition is all about, being grateful for what we have."

Biden designated Chocolate as the official National Thanksgiving Turkey, but both birds were pardoned. They were raised by National Turkey Federation chairman Ronnie Parker near Monroe, North Carolina.

The first documented turkey pardon was given by President John F. Kennedy in 1963, but the tradition didn't catch on until 1989 under President George H.W. Bush.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Suspect charged with murder, hate crimes in Colorado LGBTQ club shooting
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Suspect charged with murder, hate crimes in Colorado LGBTQ club shooting
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- The man suspected of killing five people and injuring 25 others at the LGBTQ nightclub Club Q in Colorado Springs has been charged with murder and hate crimes, officials said Monday.
Oxfam names and shames on the tax practices of Big Oil
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Oxfam names and shames on the tax practices of Big Oil
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Oxfam offered a shareholder resolution calling on Big Oil to be more forthcoming with tax reporting.
Devastating U.S. freight rail strike still possible as major unions split vote
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Devastating U.S. freight rail strike still possible as major unions split vote
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- A weekend vote left rail unions divided over a government-backed labor agreement, divisions that could led to a crippling strike before the year-end holidays.
UVA shooting victim Michael Hollins Jr. discharged from hospital, mother says
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
UVA shooting victim Michael Hollins Jr. discharged from hospital, mother says
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- The mother of Michael Hollins Jr., a football player who was injured last week during a deadly shooting at the University of Virginia, said he has been released from the hospital.
U.S. gas prices on decline, could near $3 per gallon by Christmas
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. gas prices on decline, could near $3 per gallon by Christmas
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Retail gasoline prices are following the declines in the broader commodities market.
Float driver in N.C. parade death was ticketed multiple times for traffic, vehicle violations
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Float driver in N.C. parade death was ticketed multiple times for traffic, vehicle violations
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- The driver accused of running over and killing an 11-year-old girl at the Raleigh Christmas Parade in North Carolina on Saturday has been ticketed more than a dozen times in the past for traffic and vehicle violations.
5 killed, 25 wounded in Colorado nightclub shooting; suspect in custody
U.S. News // 1 day ago
5 killed, 25 wounded in Colorado nightclub shooting; suspect in custody
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- A 22-year-old gunman is in police custody after at least five people were killed and another 25 were wounded in a shooting that erupted just before midnight Sunday at a gay Colorado nightclub, authorities said.
Police ask for patience amid Idaho murder investigation
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Police ask for patience amid Idaho murder investigation
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- A week after four University of Idaho students were brutally stabbed to death at their off-campus residence, police on Sunday are asking the concerned public for time and patience to name a suspect.
Homemade vessel capsizes off Florida coast, at least 5 migrants missing
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Homemade vessel capsizes off Florida coast, at least 5 migrants missing
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for at least five missing migrants after a makeshift vessel capsized about 50 miles from the Florida Keys.
Kevin McCarthy hopes to keep promise to remove Ilhan Omar from House Foreign Affairs committee
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Kevin McCarthy hopes to keep promise to remove Ilhan Omar from House Foreign Affairs committee
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy said Saturday that he plans to keep a promise he made last year that if he were to become the Speaker of the House, he would remove Ilhan Omar from the Foreign Affairs Committee.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russia, Ukraine renew blame game after 'powerful explosions' at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Russia, Ukraine renew blame game after 'powerful explosions' at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Float driver in N.C. parade death was ticketed multiple times for traffic, vehicle violations
Float driver in N.C. parade death was ticketed multiple times for traffic, vehicle violations
Joe Biden becomes first 80-year-old U.S. president
Joe Biden becomes first 80-year-old U.S. president
FTX owes $3.1 billion to creditors
FTX owes $3.1 billion to creditors
Austin defends U.S. support to Ukraine, 'looks forward' to welcoming Sweden, Finland in NATO
Austin defends U.S. support to Ukraine, 'looks forward' to welcoming Sweden, Finland in NATO
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement