Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 17, 2023 / 10:34 AM

Thanksgiving travel surges to 55 million amid weather warnings

Extreme conditions expected in parts of the country as storm systems collide

By A.L. Lee
More than 55 million Americans will travel out of town for Thanksgiving in 2023, reflecting a 2.3% rise over the previous year while marking the third-highest projection for the holiday roadtrip in more than two decades, according to AAA. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
More than 55 million Americans will travel out of town for Thanksgiving in 2023, reflecting a 2.3% rise over the previous year while marking the third-highest projection for the holiday roadtrip in more than two decades, according to AAA. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- More than 55 million Americans will travel out of town for Thanksgiving in 2023, reflecting a 2.3% rise over the previous year while marking the third-highest projection for the holiday road trip in more than two decades,

At least 49.1 million Americans planned to drive to a holiday destination this year, up 1.7% since 2022; while 4.7 million said they would catch a flight, up 6.6%, according to AAA.

Advertisement

About 1.55 million were planning to travel by cruise, bus or train, an increase of nearly 11% compared to last year.

"For many Americans, Thanksgiving and travel go hand in hand, and this holiday, we expect more people on the roads, skies, and seas compared to 2022," said Paula Twidale, Senior Vice President of AAA Travel. "Travel demand has been strong all year, and AAA's Thanksgiving forecast reflects that continued desire to get away and spend time with loved ones."

Advertisement

However, the bustling travel season is on a collision course with two major weather systems that are expected to combine over the central United States this weekend before moving east, prompting early warnings from Accuweather meteorologists to expect heavy rains, strong winds and snowfall in many parts of the country.

Forecasters said to expect rough weather conditions early in the week, saying storms would taper off around midweek, but holiday traffic volume would go up at that time due to increased visibility.

Travelers should expect heavy downpours across Mississippi, Tennessee, and Ohio valleys through Monday, impacting cities like Atlanta, Cincinnati, Indianapolis, Memphis, Nashville, New Orleans and St. Louis.

Airlines in the region have already issued travel advisories in anticipation of poor conditions, including low cloud ceiling caused by heavy rains.

A high-pressure system that formed in the Upper Midwest and the Great Lakes was expected to swirl head-on into a second storm system from Canada, bringing storms and heavy rain from Chicago to Detroit through Monday.

The merging storms will bring rain to the eastern Great Lakes and the Appalachians, while dropping snow in areas like Des Moines, Iowa, and Minneapolis and St. Paul.

The weather was likely to play a crucial role in upcoming travel decisions as millions of Americans recall last year's chaos when a massive winter storm in the middle of the holidays stranded thousands of passengers at airports nationwide.

Advertisement

Meteorologists predicted conditions overall to be better this time around as extreme weather events would be isolated to specific regions, including the nation's midsection and much of the eastern seaboard, including many Southern states.

"Across the center of the country, conditions can turn quite windy from Monday and Tuesday behind the storminess," AccuWeather Meteorologist Alyssa Glenny said. "Wind gusts can reach 30 to 40 mph, and perhaps as high as 50 mph, leading to hefty crosswinds for highway motorists as they head to their Thanksgiving destinations."

In the northeast, the high-pressure system was expected to settle in on top of a cold front, which would bring storms over the weekend but pave the way for clear skies and fall-like temperatures next week across New England.

Pleasant weather was expected across the Rockies and the West after that region saw massive rain and snow the previous week; while current forecasts showed the central and southern United States facing the worst travel conditions in the coming days.

Forecasters indicated that smooth weather conditions are expected to be more widespread after the holiday, when millions of turkey-stuffed travelers begin to head back home.

"Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, a soaking storm can track from the central U.S. toward the East, complicating travel plans," Glenny said. "However, conditions across the Northeast early in the week will be on the calmer side by comparison."

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

House Ethics Committee chair files resolution to expel Rep. George Santos
U.S. News // 20 minutes ago
House Ethics Committee chair files resolution to expel Rep. George Santos
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- House Ethics Committee Chair Michael Guest Friday filed an expulsion resolution against Rep. George Santos.
Rep. Angie Craig's attacker sentenced to 27 months in prison
U.S. News // 32 minutes ago
Rep. Angie Craig's attacker sentenced to 27 months in prison
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- The man who followed representative Angie Craig, D-Minn., into the elevator of her apartment building and assaulted her in February was sentenced to 27 months in prison Thursday.
IBM suspends advertising on X after ads appear next to anti-Semitic content
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
IBM suspends advertising on X after ads appear next to anti-Semitic content
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- American tech giant IBM pulled its advertising account with Elon Musk's X after a media watchdog found its ads running side-by-side with anti-Semitic content.
Stellantis UAW workers vote to ratify their new labor contract
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Stellantis UAW workers vote to ratify their new labor contract
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Stellantis UAW workers Friday have a newly approved and ratified four-year labor contract, according to vote results posted by the union.
Gov. Gavin Newsom says L.A. I-10 freeway to reopen as early as Tuesday
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Gov. Gavin Newsom says L.A. I-10 freeway to reopen as early as Tuesday
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- A portion of Interstate 10, a critical thoroughfare near downtown Los Angeles, which was damaged by a massive fire last weekend could be reopened Tuesday and not the several weeks as earlier predicted, Gov. Gavin Newsom
President Joe Biden signs budget bill keeping government open until Jan. 19
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
President Joe Biden signs budget bill keeping government open until Jan. 19
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- The federal government is officially funded until Jan. 19 after President Joe Biden signed the budget continuing resolution from Congress into law Thursday.
Judge declares mistrial in case of ex-officer who fired into Breonna Taylor's apartment
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Judge declares mistrial in case of ex-officer who fired into Breonna Taylor's apartment
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- A federal jury failed to reach a verdict in the civil rights trial of a former Louisville police officer connected with the 2020 death of Breonna Taylor, leading the judge to declare a mistrial on Thursday.
Education Department shares list of institutions under investigation for discrimination
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Education Department shares list of institutions under investigation for discrimination
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- The Education Department shared a list of institutions it said are under investigation for possible discrimination based on shared ancestry or ethnic characteristics.
Judge lifts Trump gag order in New York civil fraud case
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Judge lifts Trump gag order in New York civil fraud case
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- An appeals court in New York has temporarily lifted a gag order barring Donald Trump from talking about details of his civil fraud case.
Representative Dan Kildee won't seek reelection
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Representative Dan Kildee won't seek reelection
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Dan Kildee, D-Mich has announced he is not seeking reelection.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Body of second Israeli hostage found near main Gaza hospital
Body of second Israeli hostage found near main Gaza hospital
Hundreds 'potentially' exposed to hepatitis, HIV at Mass. hospital
Hundreds 'potentially' exposed to hepatitis, HIV at Mass. hospital
California college professor arrested in connection with death of pro-Israel protester
California college professor arrested in connection with death of pro-Israel protester
New York feds arrest 2, confiscate $1.03B in counterfeit goods
New York feds arrest 2, confiscate $1.03B in counterfeit goods
Second teen in Iowa Spanish teacher Nohema Graber's murder sentenced to life
Second teen in Iowa Spanish teacher Nohema Graber's murder sentenced to life
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement