Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 19, 2023 / 4:33 PM / Updated at 4:34 PM

Former first lady Melania Trump among those paying tribute to Rosalynn Carter

By A.L. Lee
Rosalynn Carter speaks in Sacramento, Calif., on August 14, 1976. UPI File Photo
Rosalynn Carter speaks in Sacramento, Calif., on August 14, 1976. UPI File Photo | License Photo

Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Tributes from around the world praised former first lady Rosalynn Carter, who died Sunday at her home in Plains, Ga.

The wife of former President Jimmy Carter, she was 96.

Advertisement

Former first lady Melania Trump recognized Rosalynn Carter's monumental contributions to public service for more than six decades.

Trump wrote that she "leaves behind a meaningful legacy, not only as first lady, but as a wife and mother."

Related

"We will always remember her servant's heart and devotion to her husband, family, and country," Trump said. "May she rest in peace."

Georgia Democratic political activist Stacey Abrams posted on X, "With every moment, Rosalynn Carter showed the world the resilience of the human spirit. We thank her for serving the least of these + for giving mental health a voice in a damning silence. My deepest condolences to President Carter and their family during this time of mourning."

Advertisement

Former Vice President Al Gore praised Rosalynn Carter as a "remarkable leader."

"Unwavering in her partnership with her husband, Jimmy, she built upon the work they did together by championing the causes of mental health, human rights and the needs of children around the world," he wrote. "I was blessed to have been able to work alongside her on a number of issues and still fondly remember building homes together for Habitat for Humanity. My prayers are with the Carter family during this difficult time. May she rest in peace."

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker posted, "All her life, Rosalynn Carter dedicated herself to serving others. As first lady, she served our country with grace and kindness. My heart is with her love of over 75 years, President Carter and their family today."

"America has lost a passionate humanitarian and champion for people all over the world," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., wrote. "My heart goes out to her entire family."

The U.S. Secret Service expressed, "Our deepest condolences go out to the Carter family. First lady Rosalynn Carter dedicated her life to helping others with compassion and grace and was a model for us all.

Advertisement

Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder posted a recent photograph of himself with the Carters, and eulogized the former first lady, saying "Rosalynn Carter was a great partner to a consequential president and helped to define the modern role of first lady. She was gracious, warm and determined."

Habitat for Humanity also paid tribute, saying "We are deeply saddened to learn that Rosalynn Carter has died. She was a compassionate and committed champion" of the nonprofit who "worked fiercely to help families around the world."

Actress Mia Farrow posted a collage of images showing the former first lady in her youth, and with her husband through the years.

The Southern Poverty Law Center praised Carter's "unwavering commitment to service and her tireless efforts by President Carter's side left an indelible mark."

The Atlanta Braves posted a photographic tribute to Carter, along with the team's condolences.

"The Atlanta Braves are deeply saddened by the passing of humanitarian and former first lady Rosalynn Carter," the team said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with President Carter and the entire Carter family."

On Instagram, the King Center in Atlanta celebrated the legacy of both Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter, "who developed a close bond with the King family after Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated," the institute said in its tribute. "It is a comfort to know they can spend their days united in love."

Advertisement

Bernice King, the youngest child of the civil rights leader, posted a personal tribute on the platform, saying, "Blessed are the peacemakers ... Love and prayers for the former first lady and former President Jimmy Carter."

Latest Headlines

Bartender arrested, 27-year-old woman found bludgeoned with fire extinguisher
U.S. News // 24 minutes ago
Bartender arrested, 27-year-old woman found bludgeoned with fire extinguisher
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- A California bartender was arrested earlier this week after a 27-year-old woman was found beaten to death with a fire extinguisher and abandoned at a construction site.
Former first lady, mental health advocate Rosalynn Carter dies at 96
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Former first lady, mental health advocate Rosalynn Carter dies at 96
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Former first lady Rosalynn Carter, wife of former President Jimmy Carter, died Sunday in Plains, Ga., at age 96. "Rosalynn was my equal partner in everything I ever accomplished," the former president said.
Memphis police find gunman dead after shooting spree kills 3 women, teen girl
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Memphis police find gunman dead after shooting spree kills 3 women, teen girl
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- A man wanted by Memphis police in a Saturday shooting that killed three women and a 13-year-old girl was found dead the next day from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said.
OpenAI's former CEO Sam Altman may return, reports say
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
OpenAI's former CEO Sam Altman may return, reports say
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- OpenAI's board of directors is reportedly in discussions to reinstall ChatGPT developer and former CEO Sam Altman after he was ousted days ago, but it's not clear if Altman even wants to return.
Interstate-10 in Los Angeles 'fully operational' Monday morning after repairs
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Interstate-10 in Los Angeles 'fully operational' Monday morning after repairs
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Interstate 10, a crucial artery in Los Angeles, will reopen early Monday, well ahead of the months and weeks originally estimated to fix the roadway after it was damaged in a fire.
California man sentenced to 700 years for sexual assaults on boys while serving as nanny
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
California man sentenced to 700 years for sexual assaults on boys while serving as nanny
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- A man who worked for several years as a babysitter in Southern California was sentenced to more than 700 years in prison Friday for sexually assaulting 16 boys who were left in his care over the past decade.
North Georgia Methodists OK departure of 261 congregations amid split over LGBTQ rights
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
North Georgia Methodists OK departure of 261 congregations amid split over LGBTQ rights
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- The North Georgia Conference of the United Methodist Church on Saturday approved the departure of 261 congregations that chose to part ways with the denomination due to an ongoing disagreement over LGBTQ rights.
Mystery dog illness causes respiratory problems, possible death
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Mystery dog illness causes respiratory problems, possible death
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Dog owners and veterinarians are growing increasingly concerned over a highly contagious, possibly fatal respiratory illness spreading in several states.
Kaitlin Armstrong sentenced to 90 years in death of elite cyclist Moriah Wilson
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Kaitlin Armstrong sentenced to 90 years in death of elite cyclist Moriah Wilson
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- A Texas woman who fled the country to evade capture was sentenced to 90 years in prison in the jealousy-fueled homicide of an elite cyclist.
Authorities release image of arson suspect in L.A. I-10 freeway fire
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Authorities release image of arson suspect in L.A. I-10 freeway fire
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- California fire authorities released images of a person of interest in a massive fire that damaged a portion of Interstate 10 near downtown Los Angeles last week.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Mystery dog illness causes respiratory problems, possible death
Mystery dog illness causes respiratory problems, possible death
Authorities release image of arson suspect in L.A. I-10 freeway fire
Authorities release image of arson suspect in L.A. I-10 freeway fire
Prohibition-era bottle of Macallan whisky auctioned at Sotheby's for $2.7M
Prohibition-era bottle of Macallan whisky auctioned at Sotheby's for $2.7M
Kaitlin Armstrong sentenced to 90 years in death of elite cyclist Moriah Wilson
Kaitlin Armstrong sentenced to 90 years in death of elite cyclist Moriah Wilson
Biden considers visa ban against 'extremists attacking civilians' in West Bank
Biden considers visa ban against 'extremists attacking civilians' in West Bank
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement