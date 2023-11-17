Former first lady Rosalynn Carter enters hospice care at home

1 of 5 | President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden pose for photos with former President Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter at their home in Plains, Ga., in April. White House Photo by Adam Schultz | License Photo

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Former first lady Rosalynn Carter entered hospice care in the Plains, Ga., home she shares with her husband, former President Jimmy Carter, The Carter Center said Friday. Rosalynn Carter, 96, was diagnosed with dementia in May, while Jimmy Carter, 99, entered hospice care in February.

"She and President Carter are spending time with each other and their family," their grandson Jason Carter said. "The Carter family continues to ask for privacy and remains grateful for the outpouring of love and support."

Rosalynn Carter was born in Plains, Ga., on Aug. 18, 1927, the oldest of four children. She married Jimmy Carter in 1946.

While in the White House, Rosalynn Carter advocated for performing arts and developed a passion for programs related to mental health, the community and the elderly. She was an Honorary Chairperson of the President's Commission on Mental Health from 1977 to 1978.

In an interview with People in August, Jason Carter said his grandmother knows she has dementia, even signing off on a press release revealing her diagnosis.

"She still knows who we are, for the most part -- that we are family," he said. "My grandmother is still able to form new memories."

He said his grandfather is "still fully Jimmy Carter. He's just tired. I mean he's almost 99 years old, but he fully understands [how many well wishes he's received] and has felt the love." Jimmy Carter turned 99 on Oct. 1.