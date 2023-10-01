Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 1, 2023

Jimmy Carter turns 99, receives more than 17,000 well wishes

By Joe Fisher
Jimmy Carter, the 39th president of the United States, turned 99 on Sunday as messages poured in wishing him a happy birthday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 2 | Jimmy Carter, the 39th president of the United States, turned 99 on Sunday as messages poured in wishing him a happy birthday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Jimmy Carter, the 39th president of the United States, turns 99 Sunday as messages pour in from around the world wishing him a happy birthday.

Carter, the oldest living U.S. president, is spending the day with his wife, Rosalynn, and their grandson, WXIA-TV in Atlanta reported. Carter was put on hospice care in February. Rosalynn Carter was diagnosed with dementia in May.

Jason Carter, board chairman of the Carter Center, shared photos of the celebration in the former president's hometown of Plains, Ga.

Jason Carter is Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter's grandson. In August he said the former president is "in the final chapter," noting that his grandfather has suffered health problems for several years as a result of brain cancer.

The Carter Center received more than 17,500 messages in preparation of Carter's birthday celebration, displaying them in a mosaic outside of its headquarters in Atlanta, and is still accepting image and video messages on its website.

"Our mosaic project is a symbolic way to show how we all play a part in President Carter's remarkable legacy of service to humanity," the Carter Center said.

A birthday message was erected on the lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., to honor Carter's 99th birthday.

President Joe Biden said he admires Carter's integrity, character and determination.

"I just hope I can be one-half the president you've been," Biden said in a video message.

Former Vice President Al Gore was among Carter's many well wishers on Sunday, recalling working with him on a Habitat for Humanity project in Atlanta.

"One of my fondest memories with President Carter was joining him at a Habitat for Humanity project in Atlanta," Gore said on X. "Jimmy, your dedication to public service is an inspiration. Thank you for all that you've done for our country in your 99 years."

